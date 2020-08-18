Lisa Beare Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Ministry staff photo

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

The B.C. government is funding a $2-million arts and culture initiative aimed at upgrading community art facilities across the province, Victoria announced Monday (Aug. 17).

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare explained the arts infrastructure program will allow for community arts organizations, including those run by Indigenous groups, to apply for a $75,000 grant for facility upgrades or a $45,000 grant towards art programming and equipment.

Emphasizing that the program will pay economic and social dividends, Beare said she’s “delighted” that centres of art and culture will expand in communities and online, “whether that’s building new spaces for sharing traditional knowledge, expanding exhibition areas or acquiring equipment to share work digitally.”

Arts Umbrella CEO Paul Larocque welcomed the initiative, which he said will invigorate his organization’s mandate to “inspire creativity in young people and provide arts education where it’s needed most.”

The program will be run by the BC Arts Council and will accept applications from eligible organizations until mid October.


ArtArts and cultureBritish Columbia

