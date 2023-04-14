PHOTOS: PSO Band performs for 100 Mile Elementary

On Thursday, April 7 Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Grade 10 to 12 band performed for 100 Mile Elementary School.
The students performed several classic songs, including the Doctor Who theme, showing off the full range of their abilities. For the last two songs, 100 Mile’s own Grade 6 and 7 band students joined the high schoolers on stage.
PSO band teacher Jasmine O’Leary said it was great to be performing at the elementary school again. She encouraged the watching students to join the elementary school band program and eventually the high school program.
