PHOTOS: PSO Band performs for 100 Mile Elementary

Nadia Kulyk (centre) shows Kolton Kitchell and Ty Williams how to play the trumpet during a concert at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Nadia Kulyk (centre) shows Kolton Kitchell and Ty Williams how to play the trumpet during a concert at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Reese Stobbart plays the trombone for students at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Reese Stobbart plays the trombone for students at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Clarinet players Kerissa Albertson (left), Raina Rees, Byron Burleigh and Emma Donnelly perform at 100 Mile House Elementary School last week during a mini-concert put on by Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s band class. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Clarinet players Kerissa Albertson (left), Raina Rees, Byron Burleigh and Emma Donnelly perform at 100 Mile House Elementary School last week during a mini-concert put on by Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s band class. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Emily Tinney played the gong and cymbals during PSO’s Grade 10 to 12 Band’s Performance at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Emily Tinney played the gong and cymbals during PSO’s Grade 10 to 12 Band’s Performance at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mikaela Anderson performs during PSO’s Grade 10 to 12 Band’s Performance at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Mikaela Anderson performs during PSO’s Grade 10 to 12 Band’s Performance at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Jeremy Ebert (left), Jack Copley and Emily Tinney made up the percussion section of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Grade 10 to 12 Band. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Jeremy Ebert (left), Jack Copley and Emily Tinney made up the percussion section of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Grade 10 to 12 Band. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Kayden Little demonstrates how to play his French horn at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Kayden Little demonstrates how to play his French horn at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Max Kalmakoff plays the saxophone for students at 100 Mile House Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Max Kalmakoff plays the saxophone for students at 100 Mile House Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Caroline Betuzzi rings her triangle during a performance last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Caroline Betuzzi rings her triangle during a performance last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Katharina Wetzig demonstrates her mastery of the flute at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Katharina Wetzig demonstrates her mastery of the flute at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
On Thursday, April 7 Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Grade 10 to 12 band performed for 100 Mile Elementary School.

The students performed several classic songs, including the Doctor Who theme, showing off the full range of their abilities. For the last two songs, 100 Mile’s own Grade 6 and 7 band students joined the high schoolers on stage.

PSO band teacher Jasmine O’Leary said it was great to be performing at the elementary school again. She encouraged the watching students to join the elementary school band program and eventually the high school program.


