Monika Paterson. (Photo submitted)

Photograph shows perseverance through adversity

Monika Paterson donates art to Wranglers’ secret bid art auction.

Monika Paterson believes her photograph Maples on the Cliff represents the struggles brought on by COVID-19.

The picture, donated to the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ silent bid auction, shows a young maple tree struggling to grow in a crack on a rock cliff face. Paterson said she took the photo in the Fraser Canyon, and chose it for the emotions it invokes. The photograph is currently on display at the Days Inn for a starting bid of $175,

“The struggle we’re all dealing with right now is the COVID and if we keep trying harder, we can still grow was kind of the feel I got (from the tree),” said Paterson.

Paterson found out about the auction after buying a Wrangers’ raffle ticket from Bruce Madu, a director on the Wranglers’ board. She is one of a dozen artists participating in the auction, which features 19 pieces that can be viewed at different businesses around town.

Paterson, who has lived and worked in 100 Mile since 1980 when her parents moved to the community, said she enjoys the fact such a small town like 100 Mile has a team like the Wranglers. She would like to see the team continue going forward for both the community and the youth.

A photographer by trade and passion, Paterson got her first camera when she was five and has been hooked ever since, taking great joy in posing people and finding interesting subjects in nature.

“As an artist, being out in nature is a playground for me with my camera. I enjoy experimenting and seeking out different subjects to photograph,” Paterson said.

Lately, Paterson said she’s been experimenting with the more artistic side of photography to produce abstract and impressionistic imagery. She aims to create motion and depth of layers to “communicate the creative story of her vision.”

The artwork is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Rustic Elements, Uptown Brewery, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andres Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. The auction is slated to end in early April.

