Phoenix Tour will return to 100 Mile with gold rush variety show

The Phoenix Tour, a Theatre Royal production is back to perform their benefit show, Mrs. McGinley’s Gold Rush Variety Show in 100 Mile House on May 10. at Martin Exeter Hall. Richard Wright Photo.

Barkerville’s Theatre Royal is hitting the road again this spring for the Phoenix Tour.

The Phoenix Tour group is set to perform their benefit show, The Mrs. McGinley’s Gold Rush Variety Show, in 100 Mile on May 10.

This year, the group received a $5,000 donation from the New Pathways to Gold Society through their Small Projects Program.

The program was designed to assist projects that encourage economic development through heritage tourism, First Nations reconciliation and multiculturalism.

Since founded, the society has contributed over $3 million to local communities.

The $5,000 contribution will help lower the costs of the Phoenix Tour in an effort to raise more money for each community that the tour performs in.

This year, the show will be fundraising for the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society.

Terry Raymond, co-chair for the New Pathways to Gold Society, said the society was delighted to help the tour through communities that have been hit hard by fires and flooding over the past two seasons.

“Not only do these performances lift the spirits of local residents, they’ll allow each community to raise funds for its individual fire relief initiatives,” said Raymond.

The Mrs. McGinley’s Gold Rush Variety Show was inspired by the historic town of Barkerville and how it rebuilt itself after a devastating fire in September of 1868.

“The show features music and dances suitable for the entire family,” said Theatre Royal producer Richard Wright. “From farcical comedy to a poignant song from home to rousing dance numbers, the performance will bring a smile to the faces of audience members and get their toes tapping.

The tour will give communities from Wells to Ashcroft a lively song and dance performance, to capture the spirit of resilience from previous generations of residents who have rebounded from misfortune.

Wright said that in addition to celebrating the resilience of the Cariboo, the tour will show that the region is open for visitation.

“Barkerville and many interior communities have always risen from the ashes like the legendary phoenix,” said Wright. “It’s especially appropriate that this year, we’re celebrating the 150th anniversary of the building of the Theatre Royal in Barkerville.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at 100 Mile’s Martin Exeter Hall. Tickets are $25 or $30 at the door.

