Performing Arts Society calls on public to share talents

Performing Arts Society president Courtney Driver shows off her talents with a hoop. The PAS is calling on those in the South Cariboo to share their skills during the pandemic. (Leah Henderson photo - submitted).

Calling all singers, dancers, musicians, artists, crafters and anyone in the South Cariboo with a talent, hidden or otherwise. The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society (PAS) wants people to share their special skills through the 100 Mile Showcase and help unite the community during a time of social distancing.

PAS president Courtney Driver said the showcase, which kicked off last month, is a great way for participants to share what they have been up to over the past year.

“We are asking people to submit a video, up to two minutes, showing their talent,” Driver explained. “It’s a way to see everyone’s talents, maybe what they’ve been up to during COVID, and a way to also bring the community together.”

Driver said the board is hoping to receive a wide range of submissions, noting that while singing and dancing are the more typical talents this type of showcase would receive, they are excited to see more unique offerings as well, including painting, pottery, athletics, crafting and more.

“Even if someone can do cool tricks on their sleds or skis, we want to see it,” Driver said. “I know there is so much talent all over this area, and because at the moment there are no plans for a show, this was one way we could reach out to everybody in a COVID-friendly way.”

Since launching the showcase a few weeks ago, the board has received a handful of videos and is hoping to see many more in the coming weeks. The deadline for submissions is March 25, at which time the PAS board will review the videos and vote on three winners. Those selected will each earn $100 Chamber Bucks, which can be spent at any South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce business.

The only parameters for submissions, aside from a two-minute maximum length, is that they are family-friendly, as the videos will be shared with the community on the PAS Facebook page. To submit a video or for more information, email info@100mileperformingarts.com and to view submissions, follow the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society Facebook page.

100 Mile House