Wild Goat Surf, a movie filmed in Penticton, is set to premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 29. (Caitlyn Sponheimer/Facebook)

Penticton-based film selected to premiere at Vancouver International Film Festival

The movie will also be shown at the Calgary International Film Festival

A movie filmed in Penticton is ready to hit the big screen.

Wild Goat Surf, a film shot in Penticton last August and September, has been selected to premiere at the Vancouver and Calgary International Film Festivals (VIFF, CIFF).

The movie will be shown at the VIFF on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Rio Theatre at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the International Village Cineplex at 3:45 p.m. At the CIFF, it will be available for viewing on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Eau Claire Market Cineplex.

The project was written, directed, and produced by Canadian filmmaker and actress Caitlyn Sponheimer, who also has a role in the movie. It’s a coming-of-age movie about a young girl who dreams of becoming a surfer, despite not living by the ocean.

