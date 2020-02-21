Ronnen Harary, co-founder and co-CEO of the Spin Master toy and entertainment company, poses for a photograph at their office in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

‘Paw Patrol’ to be turned into first of multiple feature films

Spin Master says the animated movie will hit theatres in August 2021.

Preschool puppy series “Paw Patrol” is heading to the big screen.

Spin Master Corp. says it’s turning its popular franchise into an animated feature film that will hit theatres in August 2021.

The TV series has been a consistent winner for young viewers, who catch it on Netflix and several provincial networks in Canada, as well as globally on Nickelodeon.

“Paw Patrol” follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy and his pack of rescue dogs, each of whom have special abilities and cool vehicles. The show has also spawned a massive merchandise and clothing line.

Spin Master says the film will be directed by Cal Brunker, whose other kids’ titles include “Nut Job 2” and “Escape From Planet Earth.” The Toronto company’s entertainment division will produce along with Nickelodeon Movies, while Paramount Pictures will handle distribution.

Spin Master says the film is the first “of a number of feature films” in the works. Its other toy lines include Bakugan, Air Hogs and Hatchimals.

The Canadian Press

FamiliesFamily activitiesMovies

