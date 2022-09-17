Parkside Gallery, 100 Mile House, B.C. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Parkside Gallery, 100 Mile House, B.C. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Parkside Gallery is currently seeking submissions for next year’s shows

Artists must be a member of SCACS with preference given to those who are from the South Cariboo

Parkside Gallery is seeking submissions for next year’s shows.

Barb Brown, gallery director for the South Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (SCACS) and volunteer gallery director for Parkside Art Gallery, said the gallery typically has nine shows over a calendar year.

“Four of these are recurring shows, such as a Christmas bazaar, community group show, the Cariboo Artist Guild Summer show and sale and a show from students at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School,” she said.

Brown said she does not look at submissions until the end of September when they are due, but there are a few strong prospects for next year. These are the ones she reaches out to and are often out-of-town artists. For a show to be considered at the gallery an artist must be a member of SCACS with preference being given to those who are from the South Cariboo.

Additionally, those who have had a show on display in the past are asked to wait for two years before submitting a second proposal.

“And of course when individuals apply we like to know that they have a body of work that is cohesive to show,” said Brown, adding that proposals may also showcase different artists or groups.

The gallery does bring in artists from out of the region if their work is unique and different. Behind the Lines: Contemporary Syrian Art, which showed at the Penticton Art Gallery is an example of this, said Brown.

Proposals are available for pickup at the gallery.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Buffy Sainte-Marie isn’t retiring, she just can’t deal with air travel

Just Posted

Parkside Gallery, 100 Mile House, B.C. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Parkside Gallery is currently seeking submissions for next year’s shows

The Cariboo Regional District has a slate of zoning changes in the South Cariboo to consider this month. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD notifications on upcoming public hearings

With a single well-placed thrust Elias Hadleigh, Connor Simmons, defeats Jace Witlock, Dave McPhail, during a practice bout at the Shire of Coill Mhor’s Forest Champions Tourney and Bent Bodkin. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
Medieval tournament hosted at the 108

Lytton’s Maggie and James Collier, longtime vendors at the South Cariboo Farmer’s Market, won $14,175 from the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society Summer 50/50 draw organized by executive director Tracy Haddow. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hospice awards $14,175 to market vendor