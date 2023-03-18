Parkside Gallery hosting show openings again

Lac La Hache artist and children’s author Bonita Forsyth (center) smiles as she prepares to sign a copy of one of her books for Lily and Grace Simcox. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lil Simcox (left) got a copy of one of Bonita Forsyth’s books signed with her sister Amy Simcox (right) at Forsyth’s opening for her show Inspired By Nature. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A painting of a heron by Bonita Forsyth. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Protector by Bonita Forsyth. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After a two year absence, Parkside Art Gallery is hosting art show openings again.

Parkside had suspended show openings during the pandemic until this year.

More than 50 people came out to view Lac La Hache artist Bonita Forsyth’s new show Inspired by Nature last weekend. Forsyth said it was the first time in 15 years she’s had a show and has enjoyed getting so much positive feedback from the community.

“I have 30 paintings here and to see them all in one spot is really thrilling,” Forsyth said. “Getting back into the art world feels really good. It’s been a great opening and I’ve seen people I haven’t seen in years who are amazed I do more than just books and illustrations.”

In Inspired By Nature, Forsyth featured her wildlife paintings as well as sold copies of her illustrated children’s book series, Huckleberry Hollow. During the opening, she autographed several copies for her fans.

Longtime Parkside volunteer Diane Wenstob said she loves meeting the artists and the people who come to look at their art, especially during an opening.

“I’m glad they’re having them on Saturdays because you have lots of people. People enjoy it and you can get young children in at the same time, which you don’t when they used to have them in the evenings,” Wenstob said.

Forsyth agrees openings allow artists like her to network directly with the community.

“It’s great to have a time when people can come and I can be here to answer questions,” Forsyth said. “If people are interested in some of the original work I’m able to create prints for them that turn out very close to the original.”



