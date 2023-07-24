Parkside Art Gallery goes blue this August

Into the Blue by Patsy Granberg. Bluebird by Bobbie Crane. Creek by Penny Bailey. Kayak by Kathy Crawshay. Forest by Katalin Kovac.

What do you think of when you hear the word blue?

Do you think of bluebirds, clear skies, running water or simply the colour blue? All these ideas and more will be explored at Parkside Art Gallery next Saturday, as the South Cariboo Artist Guild’s group show Into the Blue is hung.

“Our themes are usually quite open to interpretation,” longtime guild member Patsy Granberg said. “I really like this theme. It’s likely to bring us a lot of sky and water paintings, but maybe even some others I haven’t thought about.”

Granberg said there are 30 artists submitting between a half-dozen to a dozen paintings each for the show. Every one of them had a hand in picking the theme and providing suggestions for what they could paint. Because everyone has known one another for so long, she said they all work well together, even though they paint independently.

One of the several paintings Granberg has created for Into the Blue is the view of a dock near her home that overlooks the creek flowing from Horse Lake. The view provided her with a very broad vista to capture, including the lake and the sky.

“It’s probably the biggest landscape I’ve ever attempted to take into a single painting, and it’s on a big canvas as well. I had a lot of fun doing it,” Granberg said. “It’s called Into the Blue, after the theme.”

Into the Blue marks the Cariboo Artist Guild’s 43rd annual group show. The guild holds the group show every summer to showcase their talents and sell some of their paintings to the general public.

Granberg said everyone is invited to come out to the show’s opening on Saturday, July 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. to meet the artists and enjoy some snacks. The show runs for all of August and closes on Sept. 9.

“I think that those who do frequent the gallery know that we always have very entertaining shows to view. People who know it make a point of coming, and if they’ve yet to come to the gallery I encourage them to do it. It’s a place where if you have time to burn you can come, be entertained and get inspired for free.”



