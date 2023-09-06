Parks Alive Summer Music Series ends on a bang

Prior Street Lush drummer Glenn Regnier rocks out in Centennial Park on Aug. 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Prior Street Lush bassist Mike Nitchie plays in Centennial Park on Aug. 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dwayne Craddock, lead singer for Prior Street Lush, performs live in Centennial Park on Aug. 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Prior Street Lush guitarist Al McDonagh plays a riff as he rocks out in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dwayne Craddock, lead singer for Prior Street Lush, performs live in Centennial Park on Aug. 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hundreds of 100 Mile House residents turned out to watch Prior Street Lush perform as part of the 2023 Parks Alive Summer Music Series. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Prior Street Lush’s Mike Nitchie (l), Dwayne Craddock and Al McDonagh perform live in 100 Mile House last month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After two months of live music thanks to the 2023 Parks Alive Summer Music Series, Centennial Park has once more fallen silent.

The last concert — on Aug. 25 — saw Mission B.C.’s Prior Street Lush Band bring soulful rock-and-roll to 100 Mile House. David Jurek, who organized and sponsored the event with the RE/MAX 100 team, said it was the perfect way to end the summer “on a bang.”

“We had a really good turnout, the music was excellent and we had great weather for pretty much every night,” Jurek said. “It’s good to see people come out and hang out with one another in their community. It takes a lot of work and sponsors to put together, so it’s nice people appreciate it.”

Throughout the summer Parks Alive featured several bands, including Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls, the Markabillies, the Joe Bailey Band, Wild Pigeon, Ghostly Hounds, Three Scotch In and the Blue Wranglers. Jurek said that while he loved all the local bands, Prior Street Lush was his favourite. He noted a few people got up and danced during their set and he just liked their sound.

“It was the one I felt the most. No offence to the other bands, but Prior Street Lush got everyone dancing.”

Jurek added he’s already looking forward to planning next year’s series and hopes the community is as well. He’d like to thank all the volunteers and community sponsors who helped make it happen.



