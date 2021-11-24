Painting donated to South Cariboo Health Foundation

Bobbie Crane donates her painting Starry Nights to the president of the South Cariboo Health Foundation Chris Nickless. (Photo submitted)

The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s Starry Nights campaign has been immortalized in paint.

South Cariboo artist Bobbie Crane donated a painting to the foundation this month entitled Starry Nights, depicting the 100 Mile District General Hospital lit up with Christmas lights. Above the hospital is the nebulous stars of the Milky Way in the Cariboo skies, Crane said.

“I was envisioning a vignette of 100 Mile Hospital nestled below all lit up for the annual ‘Starry Nights’ Christmas season. At that point I was not too sure how or what that would look like, however, the more I painted and with a good reference photo of the hospital lit up at night, voila it magically presented itself,” Crane said.

The painting was accepted by Chris Nickless, president of the health foundation. Nickless said both he and the entire board appreciated the donation, noting it’s valued at $1,200.

“We are so pleased to accept this artwork and it will be displayed at various local businesses including Western Financial Group and CIBC,” Nickless said.

During the painting process, Crane said she felt an “overwhelming flood of gratitude” for the commitment of all the South Cariboo’s health care workers. She’s hopeful the painting will be hung on a hospital wall for them to enjoy.

With the lighting of the Starry Nights display last week, Nickless said donations are open and welcomed for this year’s campaign. The foundation hopes to raise enough money for a Lucas 3 Chest Compression System. Donations are accepted online at southcariboohealth.com or by mail to Bag 399, 100 Mile House BC, V0K 2E0.



