Painting a natural fit for retired teacher

Helping out the 100 Mile House Wranglers in their time of need was a good fit for Barb McClusky.

A retired school teacher, McClusky said she remembers when the Wranglers used to visit her class and meet with her students. Whenever the hockey players came by, her class was so excited.

“I feel like the team means a lot to the community. They give back in ways like that and so I thought I’d like to help them out.”

McClusky enjoys working with acrylics and usually enjoys painting scenes from nature. These include paintings of birds, trees and some woodland animals, though she said she’s just begun to get into that.

“I’m fairly new to painting, I only started when I retired in 2015,” McClusky explained, adding that she enjoys experimenting in all mediums. Beyond acrylics, she also enjoys working with watercolours and the abstract style of acrylic pouring.

For the auction, McClusky chose to donate one of her experimental watercolour pieces called Tranquility. With all the stress and anxiety around COVID-19 in the past year, McClusky said she was looking to make something peaceful and warm.

“I just wanted something to make people feel good during these stressful times.”

When she’s not painting McClusky enjoys skiing, snowshoeing, doing yoga and cycling in the summer. She’s grateful that people are enjoying the art out in the community right now and hopes the public checks them all out.

Tranquillity is currently on display at the 100 Mile Free Press, valued at $150.

Other artwork up for bid is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Uptown Brewing, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andres Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler and Western Financial. It can also be viewed on the Wranglers’ Facebook page.

The auction is slated to end on March 31.

