No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

While this summer’s Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver fair’s popular prize home will still be given to one lucky lottery winner.

Tickets for the 86th PNE Prize Home draw went on sale Tuesday (May 12) at pneprizehome.ca.

The top prize is a “a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece” that will be relocated to Pemberton’s Sunstone development following the September draw.

The grand-prize package, valued at more than $2 million, includes a robotic lawn mower made by Husqvarna, a hot tub and indoor two-person sauna.

A virtual tour of the home will be posted to the website later in May.

“Although the cancellation of the annual PNE Fair this August means that guests won’t be able to tour the home as part of the annual Fair experience, the important practice of giving away a home must continue and we will look at alternate ways for people to be able to experience this amazing home,” Shelley Frost, PNE president and CEO, said in a news release.

“Continuing with the Prize Home Lottery is crucial for the financial health of our non-profit organization but it’s also important to tens of thousands of British Columbians for whom it represents not only an end of summer tradition, but an important part of their family memories.”

This year’s PNE Prize Home is a “Net Zero Ready home” – a three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, chalet-style home “able to produce as much energy as it consumes. Being Net Zero Ready also means the house features high-performance windows and doors as well as better insulated walls that can reduce electricity use by up to 80 per cent, reduce allergens and asthma triggers and even minimize outside noise.”

Ticket options include two for $25, six for $50 and 15 tickets for $100, online or by phone (604-252-3688, 1-877-946-4663). The call centre is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In 1934 the PNE was the first organization in North America to come up with the idea of raffling off a home, as a way to showcase “B.C. building trades and technology to British Columbia and the world” and also create hope and excitement as the province began to emerge from the Great Depression.



