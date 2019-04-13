A collection of work by Katalin Kovacs will be showcased at the 100 Mile Business Centre during the month of April. Millar Hill photo.

New showcasing up on display at 100 Mile House Business Centre

Featuring artwork from Artists’ Guild member Katalin Kovacs

A new collection of paintings are now on display at the 100 Mile Business Centre.

For the month of April, The Cariboo Artists’ Guild will be featuring the work of Katalin Kovacs.

Kovacs uses a variety of techniques for her paintings, such as acrylics and pastels but her favourite medium to work with is watercolour.

“I am not much of a portrait painter, I paint a lot of landscapes,” said Kovacs.

Kovacs was a kindergarten teacher. While she was teaching, she would introduce watercolour paints to the children – she has always been drawn to watercolour. She says it’s an interesting medium because you can easily mix colours together but also use other techniques and create mixed media art.

Kovacs grew up on a farm in Hungary. A lot of her childhood was spent being surrounded by natural land, trees, flowers and animals. She has always been attracted to the simplicity of folk art.

“Now, a lot of my inspiration comes from the Cariboo region,” said Kovacs. “Living here, I have been able to admire more of the landscapes – the lakes wildlife and especially the sunsets.”

“That is where I get my inspiration from,” she added.

Over the years, Kovacs has participated in a few workshops – which is when she began using acrylic paints and pastels. The showcasing at the 100 Mile Business Centre, features art using all three of her preferred methods of painting. One of the artists she works alongside was Robert Coombs, a famous American painter.

“When I am working with acrylic paint, I often use pallet knives,” said Kovacs. “Using techniques such as pallet knives allows you to add texture to your work and offers a little more freedom.”

Kovacs’ art has a lot of dimension, detail and colour in it. She captures many familiar places around the 100 Mile House district, such as Spring Lake Road and Pressy Lake. Being able to showcase her art, gives Kovacs a chance to hear back from the community and how they interpret her work.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” said Kovacs. “Not a lot of people know much about me so it gives people a chance to see my creative side and learn a little bit about me.”

