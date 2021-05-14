New art exhibit paints pictures with words

Autumn Comes by Jill Hardcastle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Autumn Comes by Jill Hardcastle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Ron Conway is pleased that Cariboo Artists were able to take so much inspiration from his poetry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Ron Conway is pleased that Cariboo Artists were able to take so much inspiration from his poetry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Dream of Live by Sheryl Fremlin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Dream of Live by Sheryl Fremlin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
A series of paintings based on Ron Conway’s poem The Rill. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)A series of paintings based on Ron Conway’s poem The Rill. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
A Light in the Woods by Neil Pinkett based on a poem of the same name by Ron Conway. Though woods on darkened night a welcome light, That melts the bitter cold and dries the damp. How is it that this glow can so incite? The answer is the hand that lights the lamp. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
A felted wool creation by Trish Chung entitled Sallowpad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)A felted wool creation by Trish Chung entitled Sallowpad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
At the Beach by Anita Edwards. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)At the Beach by Anita Edwards. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The Dance by Kathy Crawshay. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)The Dance by Kathy Crawshay. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Imagine by Bryan Austerberry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Imagine by Bryan Austerberry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Selfie by Barb Brown. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Selfie by Barb Brown. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Adrift #2 by Barb Brown. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Adrift #2 by Barb Brown. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Poetry and visual art combine this month in eye-catching ways at Parkside Gallery with Inspired Imagery: Ron Conway and Guests.

The show is based around and features the poetry of Bridge Lake poet Ron Conway. He said he was approached by the gallery’s curator Barb Brown about doing a show last fall, much to his surprise.

“I thought that just poetry in an art gallery might be a little bit stark so I suggested maybe I could collaborate with some artists here,” Conway said.

Brown put him in contact with Patsy Granberg of the Cariboo Artists Guild who loved the idea of collaborating with him. Conway then provided the guild with 40 poems for them to take inspiration from. He intentionally chose poems he felt had good imagery and would inspire the creation of a painting.

All told, he said about 40 paintings, sculptures and fabric art were produced, though not all were based on the poems he provided. Some artists doubled up on the poems while others went looking through his books and found poems that spoke to them. Conway said he was very impressed by how they interpreted the 28 poems that will be displayed at the gallery.

READ MORE: Poetry book captures observations about life

Conway himself wrote a few new poems to go with paintings they submitted, which he said was fun to do. Called ekphrastic poetry, he said he really likes riffing off another piece of art when interpreting it verbally by either enhancing the artist’s vision or providing his own interpretation

“I’m thrilled. It’s art begetting art. This is a unique show and I’ve never heard of anybody else doing a multi-media show like this with writing and fine art together, so I’m hoping we get a pretty good response,” Conway said.

Conway has lived in the Cariboo for 15 years and got into poetry as a way to communicate with his mother, herself a poet. Over the last five years, Conway has begun writing poetry and has released two books Slightly After Dark and Hidden Agenda, available at the gallery.

I just sort of caught the bug and been writing ever since. It’s a great way to express yourself and quite satisfying. To me it’s an art form, I get a sense of satisfaction painting a picture with words.”

The show runs from May 14 to June 12 at Parkside Gallery, which is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Canadian voice actor sues TikTok for alleged illegal use of her voice
Next story
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

Just Posted

Brooklyn Young laughs as she jumps up and down in Centennial Park’s newly reopened spray park on a warm Friday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spray park reopened at Centennial Park

The water and good times are flowing once more

Horse Lake Elementary students laugh as they try to jump together over a skipping rope at their school’s Jump Rope for Heart event last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Students put heart into local charity

Neither rain nor pandemic could stop Horse Lake Elementary from holding Jump Rope for Heart

North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant Friday, May 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
More than half of eligible adults in Interior Health vaccinated

Over 365,000 vaccine doses have been administered throughout the Interior Health region

100 Mile RCMP dealing with serious accident at Highway 97 near 103 Mile (file photo)
RCMP assaulted by in distress man in Lone Butte

The man is currently at the hospital with no pending charges

Crews work to repair Horsefly Road east of Williams Lake . (Ministry of Transportation video)
MoTI activates district operations centre, response to flood damaged roads in Cariboo region

Engineers, experts being pulled from across the province to help

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The Department says it will have no further comment

Bradley Priestap in an undated photo provided to the media some time in 2012 by the London Police Service.
Serial sex-offender acquitted of duct tape possession in B.C. provincial court

Ontario sex offender on long-term supervision order was found with one of many ‘rape kit’ items

Rich Coleman, who was responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, was recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month. (Screenshot)
Coleman questioned over $460K transaction at River Rock during B.C. casinos inquiry

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about 2011 interview on BC Almanac program

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardener finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)
B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

Most Read