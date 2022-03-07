Music students return to local festival stage

Music students in the South Cariboo had the opportunity to perform for the first time in two years, as the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts hosted a recital this weekend.

Twenty students took part in the recital at the United Church Sunday afternoon, showing off their piano, vocal and guitar talents to parents and other supporters.

Festival president and recital host Ginny-Lou Alexander made note of the excitement in the room, noting the last recital to be held was in January 2020.

“It just feels great to be back here after so long,” Alexander said.

Students took to the stage to perform a wide range of songs, from well-known classical pieces such as Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Für Elise, to folk songs such as The Lover’s Curse and even a jazzed-up version of Old MacDonald.

Prior to the recital, festival committee member Lynda Lipsett – who also teaches many of the students who performed – said the opportunity to perform has been a boost for many young musicians in the community.

“They have been very disappointed over the past two years,” Lipsett said. “And we have struggled as teachers, also, to try and create some performing platforms, but it’s been almost impossible.”

The talents of young musicians in the South Cariboo – along with speech arts performers – will be on full display as the 100 Mile Festival returns after a two-year hiatus at the end of April.

The week-long festival will include vocal performances on April 28, speech and dramatic arts April 29, piano May 2 and 3, and all other instrumental performances May 4. Adjudicators from around the province will attend to provide scoring and feedback to participants.

Alexander said the festival currently has more than 100 registrants and will include a final showcase concert on the evening of May 6. A festival program will be available online in mid-April. Anyone wishing to find out more can visit 100milefestivalofthearts.ca



