‘Music is healing’: music teacher finds niche in 108 Mile Ranch

Ingrid Mapson believes singing can offer everyone opportunities.

The lifelong vocal artist has found a niche in 108 Mile Ranch where she offers music lessons online and in-person to children of all abilities. While many of the students are homeschooled, she has also found a niche with those who have special needs. She uses a mixture of speech lessons and music therapy to help students overcome issues like anxiety, stage fright and even muteness.

“I find that music and art are really healing. It’s really enjoyable and yet you really grow from doing it,” Mapson said. “I believe in working in partnership with the parent and the student to determine what their passion is, what their needs are and what they like.”

Mapson said establishing a good rapport for her students is key. She’s found that each child will learn differently and have unique interests.

In the past, some of her students have transitioned from singing lessons to piano or flute lessons, which she offers along with musical theatre and acting lessons.

“I love children. I make everything educational but I make it fun too because I like being with them,” Mapson said. “I enjoy when I see their confidence blooming and their skills rising above what they had before.”

Mapson studied music at Simon Fraser University and was mentored by several experienced Canadian musicians. She has had the chance to sing with orchestras and bands around the world.

Over the years, she said she’s discovered there are many different paths to success. It’s not just about “singing louder” but involves doing different things with your teeth and tongue, holding the proper resonance in your chest, ensuring you have good posture and a dozen other different nuances.

“People think it’s simple but it’s not simple at all. There are so many different things you can do to get someone to sing more powerfully and clearly.”

During the pandemic, she shifted to teaching most of her students via video chats on Zoom. That’s still an option she offers to parents, especially those who live outside the South Cariboo.

Mapson said she’s planning to host a day camp for local children with a focus on music and musical theatre. The day camp options start in the last week of June.

Anyone interested in finding out more is asked to contact her at ingridsings@gmail.com.

“I feel like I’m giving them something that’s going to help them for the rest of their lives and I can see these changes happening in front of me so it’s very rewarding.”

