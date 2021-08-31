In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Richards had been tapped to replace Alex Trebek before past misogynistic and other comments surfaced

Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

The Associated Press

hollywood

Previous story
Canadian ‘Reservation Dogs’ star on increasing Indigenous representation in the U.S.

Just Posted

This mama bear and cubs have been spotted at Sulphurous Lake, as well as all around Deka. (John Newland photo - submitted).
Be bear aware: pick apples, secure trash

It is not known what caused police to block off the area near the Quesnel Seniors' Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Police blocking off Quesnel Legion parking lot

Jude Dion, owner of Exeter Sporting Goods, said the hunting season this year will likely be similar to 2017, with certain areas of the wilderness closed off due to wildfires. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hit the forest on foot for successful hunt

B.C. Wildfire used controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road in early August. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Flat Lake wildfire to be removed as ‘fire of note’