Chelsea Rose, the vocalist of Ophelia Falling, performs at the female-focused metal festival, Metalocalypstick in Lone Butte on July 1, 2018. (Beth Audit photo.)

Metalocalypstick 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

This year would have marked the fifth annual time this festival has been held

Metalocalypstick, the Canadian festival that puts an emphasis on women in metal and rock has announced the cancellation of its 2020 edition for June 27th and 28th in Lone Butte, British Columbia.

Under the guidelines recommended by the provincial government for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and falling under the category of an event hosting a public gathering larger than 50 people, the festival has made the decision not to present this year’s 2020 line up to protect the health and safety of attendees.

Metalocalypstick organizer Kaija Kinney issued a statement on the event’s Facebook page saying that Metalocalypstick Fest is cancelled for 2020. While she knows this may be surprising, Kinney said there are no plans reschedule but instead said that 2021 will be a great year for the festival.

Read More: Girls rock at Metalocalypstick Fest

“We hope everyone is alive and well in these odd times. This was a big decision for us and we are devastated that this will not be our fifth annual year. We will miss the metal family so much this year and it’s sad we won’t all be getting together,” Kinney said. “Much love and thank you for the continued support of the Western Canadian metal scene!”

Kinney noted that all ticket purchases can be refunded electronically.

This year’s 2020 edition of Metalocalypstick was to be the festival’s fifth consecutive year with its unique characteristic of showcasing feminine power in heavy music. Last year’s 2019 event, hosted bands from Canada, Tasmania, Mexico, Egypt, and the USA.

Metalocalypstick is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to giving back to the community and donates 100 per cent of the proceeds to local charities including Girls Rock Camp and the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter. On top of these charities, the festival also selects one independent band to be sponsored and be given opportunities to further their career in music.


