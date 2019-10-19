Masquerade party coming to 100 Mile

There will be a $100 prize for best costume

The party will take place at the Critical Mass Pop-Up Gallery. Stock photo.

For the weirdos, witches, ghouls and goblins in 100 Mile House, there will be a Halloween masquerade party at the Critical Mass Pop-Up Gallery.

There will be a DJ (likely Art of Noise), prizes for best costumes, including a $100 first-place prize, and more. It’ll be $15 at the door or more for those not dressed up.

Gus Horn, owner of the gallery, says he’s hoping for about 50 people to attend, which is capacity he adds.

“Whether it’s Halloween or Day of the Dead, it’s welcome to winter,” he says.

“The bottom line is there’s not enough things happening in 100 Mile,” says Horn. “It’s so sad and unfortunate but when they do, the beer fest was fabulous.”

Horn is still looking at what he’s going to do in terms of food options.

Tickets will become available at the Higher Ground Natural Foods and Didi’s Boutique.

“We talked about making it a theme party, but yeah, use your imagination. Be horrific if necessary.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.