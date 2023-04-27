Love of pulling beauty out of wood burned into 100 Mile House artist

Lisa Haerttrich is bringing examples of her pyrography and indigenous-inspired art to Hope this month with her new show Burning Time. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lisa Haerttrich has made a name for herself painting mountains, eagles and horses on longhorn and bull skulls. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lisa Haerttrich is bringing examples of her pyrography and indigenous-inspired art to Hope this month with her new show Burning Time. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lisa Haerttrich enjoys incorporating natural elements like feathers into her pyrography pieces. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

During the COVID-19 lockdown, 100 Mile House artist Lisa Haerttrich discovered a love for pyrography.

Pyrography, or wood burning, is an art form where artists burn designs directly into the wood, typically using a pyrography pen. Haerttrich said she took it up initially as a way to keep busy, but it has since become the focus of her art for the past three years.

“I started off initially with one of those cheap $30 burners and within the first week I actually almost melted it, I was burning so much,” she said.

When she creates a pyrographic piece, Haerttrich said she spends a lot of time looking at the wood, working out what will look best. She tends to sketch out her drawing beforehand to make sure it’s perfect before burning it into the wood. Unlike paint or graphite, once the wood is burned, there is no going back.

Haerttrich said she also enjoys picking the right pieces of wood beforehand to sand down and oil. The wood burnt design stands out best on a nice piece of varnished wood.

“I think it’s part of the magic. What I love about working with wood is that a lot of the beauty comes out of the wood once you sand it, varnish it and wood burn it,” Haerttrich said. “You’re just pulling that natural beauty out of the wood.”

Since she started Haerttrich believes she has done approximately 50 different pieces, large and small. She has experimented with wood-burning clocks, small poster pieces and walking sticks.

She is no stranger to incorporating nature or other unique pieces into her artwork. Since establishing herself on her grandfather’s old farm near 100 Mile House, she has specialized in painting longhorn skulls and sawblades.

She said her Indigenous heritage, specifically from the Algonquian Nation, also influences her artwork, especially her leather embroidery pieces.

“With longhorn skulls, I can paint on them and I have the right kind of paint that works on the bones. I’ll clean the skulls and then decorate them with feathers and beads,” Haerttrich said. “I think it just has a natural feel to it.”

Next month Haerttrich is collecting several of her new pieces in a show entitled Burning Time at the Hope Arts Gallery. She is hopeful the show will convey how important her art has been to her over the past three years.

“The COVID lockdown was such a stressful time for everybody, and for us who had hobbies that could keep us busy, that was a big part of surviving lockdown and the pandemic,” Haerttrich said.

“For me, pyrography and the Burning Time show evolved through that lockdown, because there was so much time at home. I think when I’m doing my artwork I’m just feeling happy with no stress. Art just takes me away to where I can put my mind deeply into something and not worry about things.”

After Burning Time wraps up at the end of May, Haerttrich said she is looking for a local venue in 100 Mile House to host the show. She welcomes anyone interested in putting it up to reach out to her at 250-644-0099.

“It would be really nice to do something closer to home and be able to do something nice for the local people here.”



