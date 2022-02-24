Lot of laughs at South Cariboo comedy night

Dom Oliveria reclines on the stage of the South Cariboo Theatre while performing stand-up comedy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ed Hill drew in the crowd as he shared tales of his childhood, teenage years and his adult life. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dom Oliveria performs live at the South Cariboo Theatre last Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dom Oliveria performs live at the South Cariboo Theatre last Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dom Oliveria brought a brand of raunchy, honest and downright “weird” comedy to the stage of the South Cariboo Theatre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dom Oliveria performs live at the South Cariboo Theatre last Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ed Hill takes a seat as he begins his set at the South Cariboo Theatre last Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ed Hill drew in the crowd as he shared tales of his childhood, teenage years and his adult life. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ed Hill drew in the crowd as he shared tales of his childhood, teenage years and his adult life. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ed Hill drew in the crowd as he shared tales of his childhood, teenage years and his adult life. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ed Hill drew in the crowd as he shared tales of his childhood, teenage years and his adult life. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

They say laughter is the best medicine.

And about 30 of us were looking for just that Sunday when we showed up at the South Cariboo Theatre to experience the comedic styles of Ed Hill and Dom Oliveria.

After two years of being cooped up, with no real live entertainment to attend, we were all waiting for some belly laughs.

It was hit and miss.

Olivera opened the night by introducing himself and warming up the crowd before launching into an improvised set – using his signature style of raunchy, uncomfortable but honest humour.

The Prince George resident made ample use of the stage, as he threw out glib anecdotes about life and marriage. He hit a wall when he tried to joke about people’s jobs and found out most of his audience was retired. He also complained about the lack of restaurants open past six o’clock.

Despite moments of awkwardness, Olivera elicited some chuckles from the audience, setting the stage for Hill, who was most definitely the star of night.

In a different style, the Taiwanese-Canadian comic took a seat, grabbed a water bottle and hosted what seemed more like a conversation between friends than a shock-jock comedy routine.

The casual interaction included snippets from Hill’s life growing up as a first-generation immigrant and his own struggles with mental health. He expertly balanced moments of vulnerability and insight with truly comedic moments, drawing in the audience.

One of the funniest moments was when he shared a story of his father hoarding a closet full of shampoo for his bald son (Hill) and when Hill said he told his father he would one day pass the shampoo on to his own son.

On the more serious side, Hill reminded all of us that we are all human and have our own stories. If sometimes those stories don’t line up with others, that’s ok.

It’s a good point to remember, especially after the last few weeks.

The night ended, for me at least, with a smile and really you can’t ask for much more from stand-up comedy.



