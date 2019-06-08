Lone Butte women-focused metal festival brings in acts from around the world

Chelsea Rose, the vocalist of Ophelia Falling, performs at the female-focused metal festival, Metalocalypstick in Lone Butte on July 1, 2018. Beth Audit photo.

The female-driven heavy metal festival Metalocalypstick is set to shake the grounds of Lone Butte.

“This festival means the celebration of both sexes coming together and creating something amazing,” said Kaija Kinney, who is not only the founder of Metalocalypstick but the vocalist of Vancouver’s Anarcheon.“I want to showcase all of these badass ladies and celebrate the differences between men and women, rather than pretend we are all equal.”

More than 20 bands will be taking over the stage inside the community hall during Canada Day weekend (June 29-30).

The festival originated in 2016 after Kinney had been searching for female-focused metal festivals, only to find out that really wasn’t happening. She took matters into her own hands and decided to produce the event herself.

“It took a lot of research and reaching out to bands,” she said. “All of it kind of came together. I never had any experience doing something like this, but I had an idea from being in a band. People didn’t really know about it [in the beginning], but they enjoyed it and talked about it.”

This year’s line up features bands from Australia, Canada, Egypt, Mexico, and the U.S.

“We try to make the lineup roughly 70 per cent of Canadian bands and the other 30 per cent of bands from outside of the country,” she said. “I try to make sure there is diversity in the bands – female singers, drummers, bass and guitar players.”

“A little bit of everything,” she added.

When coming up with the lineup, Kinney said she looks for all sub-genres of metal and punk. The festival is female-driven but doesn’t exclude men. At least one member of the band has to be a female.

While the festival features heavy metal music, it’s purpose is very light-hearted. The non-profit organization is dedicated to giving back to the community and donating all of the proceeds to charities such as Girls Rock Camp, Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter. The festival also sponsors one band to further their musical pursuits.

“There’s a sense of community (throughout the three-day festival) and it’s a safe space for females and the LGBTQ community,” said Kinney.

Passes for the festival are $90 for the weekend. The pass includes free camping and parking. Kinney mentioned the festival being family friendly and a designated area for children if the music is too loud. Children under 12 years old are free.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the bands perform and very appreciative of them.”

