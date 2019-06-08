Chelsea Rose, the vocalist of Ophelia Falling, performs at the female-focused metal festival, Metalocalypstick in Lone Butte on July 1, 2018. Beth Audit photo.

Lone Butte women-focused metal festival brings in acts from around the world

Metalocalypstick set for Canada Day weekend

The female-driven heavy metal festival Metalocalypstick is set to shake the grounds of Lone Butte.

“This festival means the celebration of both sexes coming together and creating something amazing,” said Kaija Kinney, who is not only the founder of Metalocalypstick but the vocalist of Vancouver’s Anarcheon.“I want to showcase all of these badass ladies and celebrate the differences between men and women, rather than pretend we are all equal.”

Related: Females in focus at heavy metal festival

More than 20 bands will be taking over the stage inside the community hall during Canada Day weekend (June 29-30).

The festival originated in 2016 after Kinney had been searching for female-focused metal festivals, only to find out that really wasn’t happening. She took matters into her own hands and decided to produce the event herself.

“It took a lot of research and reaching out to bands,” she said. “All of it kind of came together. I never had any experience doing something like this, but I had an idea from being in a band. People didn’t really know about it [in the beginning], but they enjoyed it and talked about it.”

This year’s line up features bands from Australia, Canada, Egypt, Mexico, and the U.S.

“We try to make the lineup roughly 70 per cent of Canadian bands and the other 30 per cent of bands from outside of the country,” she said. “I try to make sure there is diversity in the bands – female singers, drummers, bass and guitar players.”

“A little bit of everything,” she added.

When coming up with the lineup, Kinney said she looks for all sub-genres of metal and punk. The festival is female-driven but doesn’t exclude men. At least one member of the band has to be a female.

Related: Women’s metal festival sees success in Lone Butte

While the festival features heavy metal music, it’s purpose is very light-hearted. The non-profit organization is dedicated to giving back to the community and donating all of the proceeds to charities such as Girls Rock Camp, Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter. The festival also sponsors one band to further their musical pursuits.

“There’s a sense of community (throughout the three-day festival) and it’s a safe space for females and the LGBTQ community,” said Kinney.

Passes for the festival are $90 for the weekend. The pass includes free camping and parking. Kinney mentioned the festival being family friendly and a designated area for children if the music is too loud. Children under 12 years old are free.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the bands perform and very appreciative of them.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Just Posted

Arrows fly in 100 Mile House

Sixty-two archers came to 100 Mile House for the Bighorn Archery Club’s annual June shootout

Hess family combines history and harmony in classic country show

‘That’s what tonight is about: songs and how wonderful they can be’

Winners and losers of the NHL Playoffs

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Wells playwright returning to Normandy with show inspired by visiting for 60th anniversary of D-Day

Julia Mackey will perform Jake’s Gift in French and English as part of the D-Day 75th anniversary

Cariboo Regional District looks at internal policy in efforts to reduce plastic bags

Plastic bags make up 90 per cent of scatter in Cariboo landfills

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Most Read