The cover for R.E. Donald’s fifth novel, Yellowhead Blues.

Lone Butte author features the Cariboo in latest book

Yellowhead Blues, a murder mystery, has scenes in Fawn Creek, Horsefly, Little Fort and more

A frightened horse with a bloody saddle is loose on the Yellowhead Highway, just west of the Rocky Mountains. Who better to investigate than former RCMP detective Hunter Rayne turned trucker, who is flagged down to help calm the frantic horse and find its missing rider. So begins Yellowhead Blues, the latest novel by South Cariboo-based author, R.E. Donald.

“It came from a love of reading,” said Donald on why she writes. “I knew at an early age that I wanted to write fiction, and when I started my series, I followed the logical advice to ‘write what you know’ and also to ‘write the book you would like to read.’

RELATED: Lone Butte author has new book

As for the inspiration for writing about Hunter Rayne, Donald worked in the transportation industry for many years. Her late husband also played a role in the creation of Hunter Rayne.

“My late husband in his early twenties not only worked as a truck driver but did so as an undercover operative for the police. He was my consultant on the first two novels,” she said. “Making my trucker hero a former RCMP investigator gave him the skills and contacts he needed to solve crimes.”

Living in Lone Butte, Donald moved there from the Lower Mainland in 2013.

She used several locations throughout the Cariboo, such as Fawn Lake, Horsefly, Little Fort and others.

“I used those locations because they fit the plot, and it also gave me an opportunity to share the Cariboo with readers around the world. I’ve heard from several readers that they keep a map handy when they read my books, and one even said she and her husband planned a trip to the Yukon and Alaska after reading Sundown on Top of the World.”

All five books Donald has published so far have been self-published. She said she had gone through the process of finding an agent to publish her first novel (Slow Curve on the Coquihalla), while she was working on her second (Ice on the Grapevine). She said she came close to getting one in New York but then her husband passed away, her life changed and the first two novels began collecting dust.

“When I got a Kindle in 2011, I realized that I could get my books out to readers without an agent or publisher, so I dusted off the first two novels, published them as e-books, and got back to writing,” she said. “I like having full control of what and when I write. No worries about missing a deadline or getting dropped by a publisher because sales are too low.”

She has found success in self-publishing, with one of her books, Sea to Sky, has been translated to German and an American actor has begun narrating an audiobook for Slow Curve on the Coquihalla.

However, she said she feels her greatest success as an author is when she hears from her readers.

“People I’ve never met who live thousands of miles away or across the ocean – who enjoy my books so much that they are impatient for me to finish writing the next one,” she said.

Some of the best feedback she has received is when people compare her novels to well-known writers she greatly admires.

“One reader wrote: ‘I think we have another Harry Bosch character’, referring to Michael Connelly’s series. Another wrote he would put my hero, Hunter, ‘into the lofty echelons with Adam Dalgliesh, Morse and the Hon. Det. Lynley” referring to the fictional detectives created by P.D. James, Colin James and Elizabeth George.”

Donald is currently in the researching and planning stage of her sixth novel, which will also be part of the Highway Mystery series.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 Mile Christmas Bazaar ready to open for Holiday season
Next story
Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Just Posted

Upcoming planned burns for 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House

Another 150 piles will be burned throughout the region before Feb. 15, 2020.

Lone Butte author features the Cariboo in latest book

Yellowhead Blues, a murder mystery, has scenes in Fawn Creek, Horsefly, Little Fort and more

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

28 YEARS AGO (1991): When the front window of a local restaurant… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: Keep the spotlight on veterans on Remembrance Day

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Christmas Bazaar ready to open for Holiday season

“We get the chance to show our work”

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Upper Nicola Band says deal represents a ‘significant step forward’

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Most Read