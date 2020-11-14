July Mist by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

July Mist by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Local artist used lockdown to replenish her qi

Dawn Miller found 2020 was a great year to work on her art.

Dawn Miller found 2020 was a great year to work on her art.

Miller treated the downtime this past spring as a time to reflect and create paintings for her show, Replenishing Qi, showcased in Parkside Gallery in 100 Mile House in October. Before that, she hadn’t had a show until since she held one in Lillooet three or four years ago.

“It’s humbling to have stuff up and it’s almost like you’re opening your soul for everyone to look at what you’re trying to capture and put energetically onto the canvass. It’s very revealing, painting, actually,” said Miller, a 108 Mile residents and practitioner of the Chinese medicine acupuncture.

Art is a hobby Miller has dabbled in since childhood. In her youth, she focused on detailed sketches with pen and ink but later traded them in for acrylic and oil paints.

“I really love those mediums because they’re so rich and more dynamic in colours. It was almost like learning how to paint and draw all over again, they’re such a different medium for watercolour and ink,” Miller said.

She’s worked with acrylics for around nine years now and her skills are only now starting to “come to fruition” and be more consistent. Switching to acrylics forced Miller to stop being so detailed in her work and focus more on the overall imagery and energy of the piece she was working on. Finding the right balance of colours, space and lighting is an ongoing theme throughout her work and something she always strives to achieve.

Painting for her is a “super zen” experience as she’ll usually put an audiobook on, have her dog sleeping beside her and just relax and pass a few hours painting. Miller said she likes painting a variety of things and enjoys challenging herself by stepping out of her comfort zone of painting landscapes and animals, such as trying to paint more buildings to work on her perspective skills.

“I’ll pick an image and it’s just magical, I want to capture the essence of it, so I almost become obsessed with it. I want to paint it before this fleeting feeling (fades),” Miller said. “When I worked out of town lots, I’d have to leave the canvas for a couple of weekends and then I’d come back to it and ‘Ah it’s lost’.”

If anyone is interested in checking out more of her artwork they can do so at her Facebook group the Firehorse Gallery for a taste of both new and old work or swing by Integrated Elements Wellness Clinic where she works and hangs samples of her work. She encourages the whole community to not only check out Parkside Gallery but also to embrace their own art and creativity, no matter what form it takes as she feels it’s very important for our society.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Duffy Lake - Summer Bloom by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Duffy Lake - Summer Bloom by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Evening Delight by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Evening Delight by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Genoa Bay by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Genoa Bay by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mighty Fraser by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mighty Fraser by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cariboo Colours by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cariboo Colours by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Do Not Disturb by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Do Not Disturb by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Barred Owl by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Barred Owl by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Night Watcher by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Night Watcher by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Solitude by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Solitude by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Otters and Kelp by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Otters and Kelp by Dawn Miller. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Poetry book captures observations about life

Just Posted

Ron Conway is a Bridge Lake poet who released his first book Slightly After Dark in the spring of this year and is already working on his next book. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Poetry book captures observations about life

Bridge Lake resident Ron Conway has published a new collection, Slightly After Dark.

Linda Jefferson is the vice-president of the 100 Mile Community Club. (File photo).
Community Club facing ‘dire straits’ after loss of bingo, rentals due to pandemic

Ten Thousand Villages fundraiser hoped to bring a financial boost.

Farm volunteers at the Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op. Chair Rod Henneker is calling for a revitalized food security council in the South Cariboo. (Submitted photo).
Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op seeking donations for online auction

Event an alternative to traditional fundraisers cancelled due to COVID-19

Image courtesy of BC Centre for Disease Control
BCCDC data displays COVID-19 case distribution for Central Interior

13 cases have been confirmed in the Cariboo Chilcotin in 2020 from January to October

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Most Read