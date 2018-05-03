Kenny Hess performing at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on April 28 as a fundraiser for the 100 Mile House and District Women’s Centre. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Kenny Hess fundraiser in 100 Mile House deemed successful

Show raised roughly $5,000

Country artist Kenny Hess was in town on April 28 in a fundraising effort for the 100 Mile House and District Women’s Centre.

“I think it was excellent as a matter of fact,” said Ken Mills, the organizer of the event.

The show raised roughly $5,000 and all proceeds will go towards the centre, staying within the community.

“As a fundraiser coordinator for the Women’s Centre, it’s good that we raised that much and it will help quite a bit,” said Kitten Cadrin. “I think it’s important women know that we’re here to help them and go forward in protecting them in any way we can.”

He said most of the success came from the raffle and door prizes, which included two Pacific Coastal Airlines return tickets between Williams Lake and Vancouver.

Mills said Hess received several standing ovations during his setlist.

“The whole night was a highlight. There were numerous standing ovations at the beginning at some of his songs and certainly at the ending of his songs. [He was] very well received by the crowd,” said Mills. ” I think that said something for the people that knew that sort of music for sure.”

The attendance for the show was 130, which Mills said was lower than he expected it but attributed the lack of numbers to people in the area not being well-versed in Hess’ music due to him being more actively touring in the United States rather than Canada.

Hess has performed with country stars Charlie Pride and Merle Haggard and Hank Williams. In 2010 he was given a lifetime achievement award by the BC Country Music Awards after releasing 14 CDs during his career.

The musician makes his home in Mission and hosts an annual Christmas fundraiser for a women’s shelter in town for the past 25 years.

Mills is already looking to organize more shows in 100 Mile House but saying he may look at changing the venue next time around depending on the number of artists. He said he is hoping to have it happen before Christmas but isn’t sure yet.

Most Read

