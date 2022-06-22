R&B singer Jully Black is photographed in Toronto on Friday January 17, 2020. Black is hitting the road – to compete on the next edition of “The Amazing Race Canada.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jully Black hits the road for this summer’s edition of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Singer-songwriter, producer and actress racing on latest edition of the show, set to launch July 5

R&B singer Jully Black is hitting the road – to compete on the next edition of “The Amazing Race Canada.”

CTV says the 44-year-old singer-songwriter, producer and actress is teaming up with her friend Kathy Hunter as racers on the reality series.

They will be among 10 teams on the eighth season of the cross-country adventure show, set to launch July 5 with Jon Montgomery back as host.

Other teams include best friends and Broadway performers Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay; cross-country skiing Olympian Jesse Cockney and his actress and hoop dancer sister Marika Cockney, both of Canmore, Alta.; and the winner of “Big Brother Canada” season 9, Tychon Carter-Newman and his dad, Cedric, both of Montreal.

The winning team gets $250,000, a trip for two around the world and two Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s.

A half-hour special “Etalk Presents: The Amazing Race Canada” airs Friday, July 1 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Also set to compete this season are: best friends Beverley Cheng of Toronto and Veronica Skye of Vancouver; small-town Ontario brothers Brendan and Connor McDougall; engaged couple Cassie Day and Jahmeek Murray; and sisters Franca and Nella Brodett of Edmonton.

Rounding out the list are B.C. dating couple Siginaak (Blackbird) Court Larabee and Ali (Bear) Clark; and uncle and nephew Dennis Ashe and Durrell Borden of Halifax.

—The Canadian Press

