It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

The famous awards show is without a host for the first time in 30 years, a spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed.

Kevin Hart was originally the host and called it the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

Shortly after his announcement, old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. The comedian apologized and said in spite of his growth and maturity, people were “searching for reasons to be angry.”

Hart later stepped down from hosting.

The awards ceremony will feature a star-studded list of presenters including: Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Fey, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jennifer Lopez.

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

