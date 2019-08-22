Blackberry Wood performed at Centennial Park on Wednesday, August 15, for the final night of a three-part summer music series, RE/MAX Parks Alive. Millar Hill photo.

Increasing attendance for South Cariboo music event

‘We talked about bringing it back next summer for the main part of the season’

South Cariboo residents can expect a return of the Parks Alive event next summer.

As Parks Alive wraps up, organizers are already looking into what the following year will look like.

“I think we will see something next year for sure and see if we can evolve it from there,” said David Jurek, owner of the 100 Mile House RE/MAX branch. “We talked about bringing it back next summer for the main part of the season.”

This year was a trial run. Organizers wanted to get a feel for how the community would respond. In a previous interview, Jurek said if Parks Alive received a good response, it was something that could potentially become a staple for Centennial Park during the summer months.

Those months would include July and August.

“We are thinking about doing it every Wednesday or every other Wednesday,” said Jurek. “The day could change, so that is something we will have to nail down.”

Read more: A new event to 100 Mile House draws in a large crowd for music, food and local vendors.

Generally, a local musical act is to open up for an act that residents haven’t heard of. The event brought in musicians as far as Prince George this year.

“We might consider some other form of entertainment, we made it Parks Alive so it’s not necessarily just music but some kind of entertainment,” said Jurek. “We have some ideas to invite other entertainers to be a part of it, so we will see who will like to do it and who wouldn’t.”

Next year, Parks Alive will include the vendors from the South Cariboo Farmers Market and local food trucks as well.

“I think the food vendors have been a very nice addition, people seem to want to go down to the park for dinner and stay for the entertainment,” said Jurek.

Jurek said throughout the trial series, they saw an increase in attendance each night of the events. On the final night, there were roughly 275 people down in Centennial Park for the Wednesday evening entertainment.

“I think the nights have been really good,” said Jurek.

