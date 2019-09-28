Hillside Community Church hosting benefit concert 100 Mile House and District Food Bank

The Hillside Community Church will be hosting a benefit concert for the 100 Mile House and District Food Bank on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

“With the mills closing, there’s going to be a lot of people where their income has definitely lowered. They will be turning to the food bank more than ever I imagine. I thought why not donate to that and of course, Thanksgiving is coming up and people deserve a Thanksgiving dinner and if it helps them out, why not,” says Alamaz Durand, the organizer of the concert.

Entry is by donation at the door. People who attend can bring non-perishable canned goods, as well as other offerings such as clothing, diapers and toiletries. Members of the 100 Mile House and District Food Bank will be attending the event and at the doors accepting donations.

Music will be provided by the 100 Mile Community Band, singer-guitar player David Webber, piano player Mia Gertz, Samuel Colt who plays the soprano saxophone, Amelia Kennedy and more.

“It’s going to be just a fine night,” said Durand. “A variety of music for people to enjoy. It’s all for a good cause.”

Durand said she is hoping for a good turnout this year.

“But if a few or more are gathered, it’s still for a good cause. Any donation helps, it’s better than no donation.”