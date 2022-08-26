“Godzilla” series filming in Harrison Lake area

Film crew cars and helicopters were parked across from Harrison Resort Golf Course as part of the filming of “Hourglass” in the Harrison Lake area. (Adam Louis/Observer)Film crew cars and helicopters were parked across from Harrison Resort Golf Course as part of the filming of “Hourglass” in the Harrison Lake area. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Downtown Vancouver was one of a few locations throughout B.C. connected to the upcoming Apple TV + series with the working title “Hourglass.” (Twitter/Downtown Vancouver was one of a few locations throughout B.C. connected to the upcoming Apple TV + series with the working title “Hourglass.” (Twitter/

What’s been filming in the Harrison area this week?

The Observer confirmed “Hourglass” is filming in the Agassiz-Harrison area. “Hourglass” is reportedly a working title for a “Godzilla” TV series for Apple TV+ currently in production. IMDb lists a possible final name of “Godzilla and the Titans.”

According to the official logline, “Hourglass” is set after a battle between Godzilla and the Titans that destroyed San Francisco. The series will follow one family’s journey to uncover the secrets of the monsters and how they are linked to a secret organization known as “Monarch.”

RELATED: Filming activity expected in Harrison area this week

Director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Great”) is attached to at least the first episode of the series. IMDb lists several cast members, including Kurt Russell (“Escape from L.A.”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, “Big Trouble In Little China”), Kiersey Clemons (“Transparent”, “Dope”, “Sweetheart) and Elisa Lasowski (“David Bowie: Blackstar,” “Versailles”, “Somers Town”).

In early July, Twitter user Janice Rafael took photos of the “Hourglass” setup in Vancouver, which she said would represent Oakland, Calif. in the upcoming series.

“Hoping Godzilla will be CGIed in,” she tweeted.

Earlier this week, the District of Kent announced via social media that there would be three days of increased helicopter traffic on Mount Breakenridge along Harrison Lake. The crew was stationed near Harrison Resort Golf Course along Hot Springs Road.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizfilmingHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools

Just Posted

On Birch Avenue a sudden shower started early Friday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada earlier today for the Cariboo. (Lauren Keller photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo region

Bannock Slaps pitcher Shane Miller leaps up to make a pitch during the Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Memorial tournament held for Steven Daniels

Cathy Steigleder loves making and selling sock gnomes at local craft fairs like the 108 Heritage Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mad for gnomes in 100 Mile House

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields