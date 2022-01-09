Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Previous story
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Just Posted

Free Press Archives
In 1982 100 Mile House temperatures dipped to -40C

Trudy Endacott helped launch Loaves and Fishes in 1995 and has spent most of the last two decades helping run the free store, next to a six-year sabbatical for personal reasons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Loaves and Fishes an expression of God’s love

Bruce Stusrud and Ray Krueger are some of longest-serving and oldest referees of the 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association, both having received lifetime memberships. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Love of hockey binds refs together

Mike Collinge has been a firefighter in the South Cariboo for 40 years now, first with the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department and for the last decade 100 Mile Fire Rescue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighter honoured for 40 years of service