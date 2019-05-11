Cariboo Artists’ Guild Member, Penny Bailey, said she is always challenging herself by trying new techniques. Her artwork will be on display at the South Cariboo Business Centre from May 16 to Jun. 20. Millar Hill photo.

From an Etch A Sktech to a showcase

New collection of work set for South Cariboo Business Centre

A new collection of work is set to be on display at the South Cariboo Business Centre from May 16 to Jun. 20.

The thick grey screen and bright red frame of an Etch A Sketch is what did it for local artist, Penny Bailey.

“That’s how it all started,” said Bailey. “Ever since I could remember, I was drawing.”

After countless mechanical drawings, shaking and then erasing, Bailey took her skills to a canvas by learning how to paint with oils. Later, earning a degree in fine arts.

“My dad really wanted an artist in the family. I don’t know if it was luck, but that artist ended up being me,” said Bailey. “College kick-started things for me, but it was more the first 25 years of drawing and painting, that sparked my journey to become an artist.”

Bailey has been an active member of the Cariboo Artists’ Guild for almost two years.

This will be her first solo showcase with the group.

Since joining the guild, Bailey said she is painting or practising new techniques more than ever before. She draws every night, whether it’s in her studio or sitting on the couch watching TV. Bailey said she is always working on something, whether it is for a group show, an upcoming event or new pieces to feature at Parkside Art Gallery.

“I paint under pressure,” said Bailey. “If I know a show is coming I will paint every single day. I like to explore a variety of subjects and mediums. I get bored when I’m painting the same thing too often.”

Before moving to the Cariboo, Bailey would feature her artwork twice a year in a showcasing. She said since then, there has been a lot of opportunities to showcase her art. Bailey has worked with mediums like watercolour, pastel, standard pencils, acrylics and recently, pen and ink.

“My showcasing will be a mix of all of my work,” said Bailey.

Bailey finds inspiration in simple things like common objects seen or used every day.

“There will be some still life, wildlife and landscape paintings,” said Bailey.

A good portion of her work represents family, pets, wildlife and some landscapes throughout the Cariboo, which can be seen at the South Cariboo Business Centre come May 16.

Bailey will also have more artwork on display for the upcoming 100 Mile House Art Crawl this summer. Members in the art community will have work featured in businesses throughout town.

“We will be lined up with a specific business, whether it is a bank or restaurant and have work on display there,” said Bailey.

People in the community can walk from business to business and see featured work from different artists.

“This is a very artsy community and there is so much opportunity,” said Bailey. “It’s shocking, how many people are present in the art community. I am amazed by the talent here and that is what has motivated me to keep creating more artwork.”

