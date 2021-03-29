Lillies in the Valley by Cathi Gimse.

Lillies in the Valley by Cathi Gimse.

Former paramedic finds therapy in art

Cathi Gimse happy to donate art to her hometown team.

Aspiring artist and photographer Cathi Gimse was happy to donate art to her hometown team, the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Over the last year, Gimse has found that taking up art and photography has helped her deal with COVID-19 and treat her depression. As a former paramedic, Gimse said she empathizes with all the healthcare workers on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, as well as all the businesses and sports which have been impacted by it, especially the Wranglers.

“I was so happy to donate to them, they’re all talented kids,” Gimse said.

Gimse donated two pieces to the Wrangler’s secret bid art auction, one painting and one photograph. She was apprehensive to do so as she has no formal training in art.

The painting Lillies of the Valley is a simple but striking piece making strong use of green and white. Daisy, meanwhile, is a close-up picture that captures its namesake wonderfully. Both were created by Gimse over the past year.

“I have loved photography and artwork since childhood but stopped in my early teen years and didn’t rediscover the fun and joy I had for it until this past year. Since moving to the Cariboo in 2016, I have been exploring the incredible country in which I live. The beauty of 100 Mile and the surrounding area astounds me daily and I am grateful to be able to live and be in it every day,” Gimse said.

When she looks at her art, Gimse said it transports her to the happy memories she had while making it. She encourages everyone in the community to find something they love to do as their own form of personal therapy.

Lillies of the Valley is currently on display at RE/MAX while Daisy is at Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty, both with starting bids of $25.

Other artwork up for bid is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Uptown Brewing, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andre’s Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. It can also be viewed on the Wranglers’ Facebook page.

The auction is slated to end on March 31.

@patrickdavies
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s silly:’ Director of Bigfoot movie thanks Alberta energy centre for controversy

Just Posted

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

A cow from Gloria Jackson's 100-head herd of cattle had triplets on March 7. (Submitted Photo)
Pretty, Darn, Cute — Quesnel farm celebrates rare livestock birth

Gloria Jackson welcomed triplets to her farm on March 7

RCMP investigating break and enters around 111 Mile House.
100 Mile RCMP investigating break-and-enter, vehicle theft near 111 Mile

Police more break-and-enters may have occurred in the area

Daisy by Cathi Gimse.
Former paramedic finds therapy in art

Cathi Gimse happy to donate art to her hometown team.

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, associate professor of Indigenous Studies at UBCO, helped designed the new degree program. (University of British Columbia Okanagan)
Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

The goal of the program is to increase the number of fluent Nsyilxcn speakers

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

Amy Quarry, manager of Sprout Kitchen Food Hub and Amy Reid, manager of economic development and tourism at the city of Quesnel were inside the kitchen on March 24, filming a virtual tour. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel Food hub now accepting bookings

Sprout Kitchen is the fourth of 12 planned food hubs to open across B.C.

Most Read