Fools put to stage by PSO theatre

Play runs from Jan. 16 to 20 in the PSO Gymnasium

As the new year begins, the drama class of the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) prepares to launch yet another one of their hilarious and enjoyable plays, this time called Fools, by Neil Simon.

Monique Corno, the drama teacher at the PSO, and director and supervisor of the play, has directed one of Simon’s plays before, but it was her first ever production, she adds.

The opening day for the production is on Jan. 16 and it will run until Saturday, Jan. 20. Each night the play will begin at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6:30 for viewers. On Saturday, Jan. 20, there will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. and also a 7 p.m. performance that night.

Corno says seating will be limited because the production will be taking place in the PSO gym instead of the Martin Exeter Hall.

She says the students will be using parts of the school as props throughout the play.

The cast is made up of 19 students, and because the original play was written for only 10 people, she has decided to have two different casts, by splitting her group of students in half. One cast will be performing on the Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday matinee, and the other cast will perform in the evenings on the Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday night.

The play follows the story of a group of fools in an old Ukraine village, who are all put under a spell of being stupid and silly until the spell is broken!

“It’s full of fun characters, and fun little jokes.”

Corno says that her cast was picked through auditions in October, and the students have been practicing for the play after school and in class ever since.

The profits that they make from the play will be used to put on the production, and future ones. Corno says they had to invest in a lot of material to make the stage look like an old house, and to build the stage, which they usually wouldn’t need to build. She adds that many businesses and family members and friends support the annual play, and donate often.

Tickets for the play are being sold at Didi’s Boutique, Rustic Elements Flowers and Gifts, and at the PSO Secondary school for $10.00. At the door, tickets will be $15, but remember to get your tickets soon, because seats are limited, and this play is sure to be great fun and a nice way to get out of the house.

