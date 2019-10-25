Fine local dining in Ode to Autumn

The Horse Lake Community Farm Co-op is getting ready for its fundraising dinner, Ode to Autumn.

Throughout the year, the Co-op hosts a series of fundraisers but according to Barb Matfin, one of the organizers, they haven’t done a fine dining evening such as this, in a while.

“The highlight of the night will be the guest speaker, Heather Pritchard, who is a part of the Foodlands Cooperative of BC,” said Matfin. “Our guest speaker has been in the organic food growing business for many years and she has done a lot of work throughout the province.”

During the evening there will be live entertainment from the band Terra U. Matfin said the band will be playing music before dinner and towards the evening.

“We might even turn it into a dance or a party, after the auction,” said Matfin.

The event has a common theme: local. All of the food and beverages will be sourced locally. Matfin said the food will be prepared by local guest chef, Jodi-Marie Ballinger.

“We are sourcing everything locally, as much as possible,” said Matfin. “It will be right from the farm.”

After dinner, there will be a live auction with Gus Horn. All of the items have been donated from Co-op members and close friends. There will be artwork, crafts and items alike being auctioned off.

Matfin said she expected quite the turnout for the event, according to her, tickets have been selling fairly quick and more might need to be printed.

“It’s going to be a lovely evening,” said Matfin. “Summer is always so busy and we don’t always get to catch up with everyone so this will be a nice way to make connections again and see what everyone has been up to.”

All of the proceeds from the evening will be going right back to the co-op.

The evening is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2., at the Creekside Seniors Centre located at 501 Cedar Ave in 100 Mile House.

Matfin said dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Seating is limited, $30 tickets will be sold at Didi’s Boutique, Jackson’s Social Club and Brew House or Higher Ground Natural Foods.

For more information, Matfin encourages a phone call at 250-706-7680.

