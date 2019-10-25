Fine local dining in Ode to Autumn

‘We are sourcing everything locally’

The Horse Lake Community Farm Co-op is getting ready for its fundraising dinner, Ode to Autumn.

Throughout the year, the Co-op hosts a series of fundraisers but according to Barb Matfin, one of the organizers, they haven’t done a fine dining evening such as this, in a while.

“The highlight of the night will be the guest speaker, Heather Pritchard, who is a part of the Foodlands Cooperative of BC,” said Matfin. “Our guest speaker has been in the organic food growing business for many years and she has done a lot of work throughout the province.”

During the evening there will be live entertainment from the band Terra U. Matfin said the band will be playing music before dinner and towards the evening.

“We might even turn it into a dance or a party, after the auction,” said Matfin.

The event has a common theme: local. All of the food and beverages will be sourced locally. Matfin said the food will be prepared by local guest chef, Jodi-Marie Ballinger.

“We are sourcing everything locally, as much as possible,” said Matfin. “It will be right from the farm.”

After dinner, there will be a live auction with Gus Horn. All of the items have been donated from Co-op members and close friends. There will be artwork, crafts and items alike being auctioned off.

Matfin said she expected quite the turnout for the event, according to her, tickets have been selling fairly quick and more might need to be printed.

“It’s going to be a lovely evening,” said Matfin. “Summer is always so busy and we don’t always get to catch up with everyone so this will be a nice way to make connections again and see what everyone has been up to.”

All of the proceeds from the evening will be going right back to the co-op.

The evening is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2., at the Creekside Seniors Centre located at 501 Cedar Ave in 100 Mile House.

Matfin said dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Seating is limited, $30 tickets will be sold at Didi’s Boutique, Jackson’s Social Club and Brew House or Higher Ground Natural Foods.

For more information, Matfin encourages a phone call at 250-706-7680.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Just Posted

Multiple power outages in the South Cariboo

1,500+ customers affected in Forest Grove, Canim Lake area

Fine local dining in Ode to Autumn

‘We are sourcing everything locally’

100 Mile motocross rider starts a foundation to support injured riders

‘I want the support that I had to be felt by other people’

Mothers for Action on Climate Change holds event in 100 Mile

A new group, Mothers for Action on Climate Change, had their first… Continue reading

Lac la Hache students show off their fashion sense

‘I think the kids did a fantastic job getting up there on stage’

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Most Read