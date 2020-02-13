Final 100 Mile House Cowboy Concert ends on a good note, says, organizer

It was the last year for the Cowboy Concert in 100 Mile House and according to organizers, it was a great send-off.

“It went great. We could have used a few more tickets sold in the evening show but the matinee was basically sold out. Between the two shows, roughly 400 people in total,” said Mark McMillan, one of the organizers. “Everybody was happy when they left. We heard lots of positive feedback that said thank you and they really enjoyed it. The performers were all great, so yeah, I think it ended on a good note.”

In total, roughly 400 hundred people enjoyed the performances of Bruce Rolph, Gary Fjellgaard and Jeremy Willis.

McMillan said the three artists were happy with the event.

“Jeremy was thrilled, Bruce had fun and Gary said he really enjoyed it and he really enjoyed the two other guys too.”

Overall, McMillan said the event was great from start to finish as far as he was concerned. He added that it was kind of a sad note, being the end of the Cowboy Concert.

At the beginning of the evening show, MLA Donna Barnett presented McMillan and his wife, Kathy, a photograph of horses near Skaday Bridge for hosting the event annually. The photo was taken by April Roberts of A&B Photo and mounted on canvas.

Barnett also asked the audience if anyone was interested in taking it over.

“There wasn’t a whole bunch of people jumping up and down wanting the job,” laughed McMillan when asked about it.

Proceeds from the event go to the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame and also funds student scholarships. It is unknown how much was raised at this time.

“It will be quite a while before kathy gets her books all done. But it’s always a good enough fee that it was worth doing anyway. Usually, the museum in Williams Lake that supports the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame gets a couple of thousand dollars of it and then the balance goes to the scholarships.”

