Festival of the arts registration

The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts committee is getting geared up to host the annual Festival (April 23 – May 5). To start things off the annual Registration Day will take place at the Parkside Art Gallery, 401 Cedar Ave. Those who wish to register to participate in this year’s festival can find the syllabus complete with class listings, rules for entry, registration forms, and much more interesting information on our website, 100milefestivalofthearts.ca. Please bring your completed forms plus entry fees to us at Parkside between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb 10.

As it stands now, we are still hoping to be able to hold the Festival in the Martin Exeter Hall, but it will depend on how well, and how quickly the repairs/renovations to the Hall proceed. We will definitely keep everyone posted as to where the event will be held!

Each year, many of our students qualify to go to the Provincial Festival, which this year, will be held in Victoria, from May 29 to June 2. We are excited to announce that Bruce Madu has been named to a sub-committee of the Provincial Festival. This committee, which has members representing several different geographical areas of the province, has been tasked with finding ways to expand the Festival to include more educational opportunities for the participants.

For more information please go to our website, 100milefestivalofthearts.ca or call Ginny-Lou Alexander at 250-395-3555. We look forward to another exciting year of ‘performing in the arts’!