Festival of the Arts closes out year

Jemma McLelland sings Blow the Wind Southerly at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Showcase last Saturday. McLelland went on to win the Heather Sherry Memorial Award. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Clair Kreschuk thrilled and entertained the audience with her performance of Screwloose at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Showcase. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elliesia Parkins performs I'm a Wrangler during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Showcase Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bruce Ruochen Li plays Sleeping Beauty Waltz on piano at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Coco Lange sings Tomorrow, from Annie, at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. Edward Yang was one of several children who played the piano at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ginny Lou-Alexander, president of the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society, presents Edward Yang with a reward last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elena Tepei plays the piano during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alaina Van Osch performed my Heart Will Go On during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts both singing and by playing the flute. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Adrianna Tepei plays The Animal Band on the piano at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Calliegh Parkins performs during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. Matisse Alfarao performs her rendition of The Stepsister's Lament last Saturday at Martin Exeter Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Tin Roof Trio made up of Peyton Kreschuck (front), Jasmine O'Leary and Chris Saban performed Tin Roof Blues by the New Orleans Rythm Kings. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peyton Kreschuck plays the trombone at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of Raising the Barre Academy of Dance perform at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. The festival plans to add dance to the categories they adjudicate next year. Calleigh Parkins performs her rendition of Candle on the Water. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emily Thain sang Starlight by J. Betts during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. Jaidyn Lange receives an awards from the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society's Kathy Wolczuk. ( Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cece Yang performs Sonatina in G Major during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emma Donnelly was the sole violinist who took part in the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society's Showcase. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dan Lange performs The Policeman's Song at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. Isabelle Barrick plays Feeling Blue by C. Norton. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Joelle Kuyek plays the piano at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Katharina Wetzig plays the flute at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts. Julia Siclari (left), Emma Donnelly, Joelle Kuyek and Jasmine O'Leary combined their talents to perform Prelude in G Minor for Eight Hands. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Joelle Kuyek and Jasmine O'Leary perform Prelude in G Minor for Eight Hands. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Julia Siclari and Emma Donnelly perform Prelude in G Minor for Eight Hands.

Martin Exeter Hall rang with the sound of music again as the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts returned under its roof.

With 122 entries across the piano, instrumental, vocal and speech arts categories this year, the adjudicators were kept busy judging and giving advice to 100 Mile House’s upcoming talent. Ginny-Lou Alexander, president of the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society, said that despite a few glitches this year’s festival was a success.

“It makes me so happy that people are studying music and getting some joy out of it,” Alexander said. “Music speaks to us in so many ways and it’s so good for us.”

After a week of adjudication that began on Sunday, April 23 the festival of the arts finished with its Showcase Evening on Saturday, April 29. Several of the best festival participants performed their pieces for the audience and received the awards they had won because of them. Alexander noted that this year the speech arts entries were down, but that piano and instrumental entries had grown to compensate.

For vocal performer Daniel Lange, this year’s event marked the first time he has sung for the festival. Lange said he took up singing last year and was excited to be sharing his newfound love with the community.

“I have always wanted to sing well and I’ve always been pretty terrible at it. I have been loving every second of it. It’s my favourite thing,” Lange, 19, said. “I enjoy really taking on the character of the song.”

Lange had previously competed in piano, from the ages of eight to 12, so he was familiar with how the festival works. Returning to the stage was easier than he expected, and he noted that after a brief spot of nerves he threw himself into his rendition of “The Policeman’s Song”.

Alexander said that, as a retired piano teacher, one of her favourite performances of the night was the piano quartet that closed out the showcase. Julia Siclari, Emma Donnelly, Joelle Kuyek and Jasmine O’Leary combined their talent to play a beautiful piano melody.

“This is absolutely a first in 100 Mile House where we had two grand pianos pushed together and eight hands playing them. It had to be in the program, that’s all there is to it,” Alexander said. “To have four people, two on each piano, all playing together, that’s pretty special.”

Lange was one of several students selected this year to go to the provincial festival coming up in Penticton. He said he was honoured to have been chosen, noting this will be his first time singing on a provincial scale.

Supporting the Festival of the Arts is key to the development of new musicians, Lange added. He hopes that the festival continues to grow and nurture young talent in 100 Mile for years to come.

“Even if I wasn’t performing or competing in the festival of the arts, I would still come out and watch people perform. It provides a nice drive for people to pursue excellence,” Lange said. “There’s just not that same drive there if you’re not going to perform in front of people.”

Included in the performance was a 10-minute dance demonstration by Raising the Barre Academy of Dance. Alexander said they hope to add a dance category to the festival next year.

“The dance people are going to hopefully do some work to become part of our festival,” Alexander said. “There are an awful lot of kids in dance (in 100 Mile House) and that’s just another avenue of performing and expression.”

Alexander said she would encourage anyone in the community with an interest in music to get involved in next year’s festival. They welcome both volunteers and audience members to listen to the students.



