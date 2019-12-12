“Every time they step on the stage it’s just going to get better”

PSO student production debut at Martin Exeter Hall

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Student’s performed an “effortless” debut of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley inside Martin Exeter Hall on Dec. 10.

“It was the best performance they have done so far,” said Vincent Collins, the drama teacher at PSO. “Some of the students have never been on stage before, it can be very nerve-wracking but I thought they performed effortlessly.”

The play, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, is a spin-off to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

It follows the story of Mary Bennet, the not-so-talked about character in previous stories of the Bennet family.

In a previous interview, Collins mentioned it being his first time ever directing a show. He said being the opening night, it was kind of like his brainchild, as the students hit the stage yesterday.

“It was very gratifying,” said Collins. “Every time they step on the stage it’s just going to get better and better.”

The first show sold nearly half the hall’s capacity in tickets yesterday (Dec. 10) for the 7 p.m. show. Throughout the evening, students captured many laughs.

“We received a lot of good feedback from some of the community members yesterday,” said Collins. “The kids were ecstatic.”

One resident in attendance mentioned how lovely it was to have a Christmas-themed play leading up to the holidays and reiterated how well the students performed.

“It was fantastic and we had so much fun,” said Collins. “I am looking forward to seeing the kids grow into their level of confidence. Once the initial shock of being on stage goes away, they are going to want to get back up and perform.”

Residents can catch the play each evening at 7 p.m. at Martin Exeter Hall until Dec. 14. A matinee show will also be included at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Because the production consists of 24 students, the cast rotates each night.

“We could have chosen a production where every student had a small role,” said Collins. “They would be on the stage every night, but they wouldn’t have a lot to do – so we compromised. Each student gets a large role but they have to share the spotlight.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Didi’s Boutique and Rustic Elements. They are also being sold at the door.

“We really thank the community for coming out to our debut night.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary students Hailey McNabb (left), Lorna Dixon and Robyn Payette perform during the first show of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at Martin Exeter Hall on Dec. 10. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary students Faith Spurrell (front) and Robyn Payette portray the sisterly feud throughout the production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at Martin Exeter Hall on Dec. 10. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Just Posted

“Every time they step on the stage it’s just going to get better”

PSO student production debut at Martin Exeter Hall

Eliza Archie student inspires 100 Mile Nordics mascot

‘Foxy Moonbeam’ picked as mascot name

Driver passes unloading school bus near 100 Mile House

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment

Culture and recreation boundary referendum postponed

The referendum will be rescheduled for June 2021

Unintentionally trapped cougar safely released near Williams Lake

Conservation officers tranquilized and transported it a short distance before watching it walk away

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of legendary Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

Most Read