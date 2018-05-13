Eclectica Choir to perform on Mother’s Day

Members of the Eclectica Choir are turning the piano keys and practising their vocal techniques as they get ready for their upcoming spring concert on May 13 at the Martin Exeter Hall.

“The theme is water music. We choose the music and afterwards, we realized a lot of the music had to do with water and weather, the sea. So we just thought that it would be a good idea,” said Marilyn Buyar, who will stand up in front of the choir for the last time.

Most of the songs are folk songs and show tunes this year, a lighter approach to previous concerts, said Buyar. She added it is a more accessible program for everyone. Some of the more recognizable song arrangments would be Drunken Sailor, a sea shanty made popular in modern times by the Irish Rovers and an Andrew Lloyd Webber melody. Webber is an English composer for musical theatre and has written music for plays such as The Phantom of the Opera (1986), The Wizard of Oz (2011) and the School of Rock (2015).

He also wrote the music for the movie Jesus Christ Superstar.

“I think they should expect to hear a lot of familiar music that has been arranged may be a little differently than they are used to hearing but certainly they will recognize the melody in the songs,” said Buyar. “There will be a lot of variety of spirit and flavour.”

The entry donations will be going to the 100 Mile House Hospital Auxillary and the Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge.

The Front Porch Band will open for the choir at 1:30 p.m. and the choir will go on at 2 p.m.