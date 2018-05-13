Eclectica Choir to perform on Mother’s Day

Members of the Eclectica Choir are turning the piano keys and practising their vocal techniques as they get ready for their upcoming spring concert on May 13 at the Martin Exeter Hall.

“The theme is water music. We choose the music and afterwards, we realized a lot of the music had to do with water and weather, the sea. So we just thought that it would be a good idea,” said Marilyn Buyar, who will stand up in front of the choir for the last time.

Most of the songs are folk songs and show tunes this year, a lighter approach to previous concerts, said Buyar. She added it is a more accessible program for everyone. Some of the more recognizable song arrangments would be Drunken Sailor, a sea shanty made popular in modern times by the Irish Rovers and an Andrew Lloyd Webber melody. Webber is an English composer for musical theatre and has written music for plays such as The Phantom of the Opera (1986), The Wizard of Oz (2011) and the School of Rock (2015).

He also wrote the music for the movie Jesus Christ Superstar.

“I think they should expect to hear a lot of familiar music that has been arranged may be a little differently than they are used to hearing but certainly they will recognize the melody in the songs,” said Buyar. “There will be a lot of variety of spirit and flavour.”

The entry donations will be going to the 100 Mile House Hospital Auxillary and the Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge.

The Front Porch Band will open for the choir at 1:30 p.m. and the choir will go on at 2 p.m.

Previous story
Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): Driver went through Lac la Hache at speeds in excess of 150 km/h according to witnesses

Suspect still at large, public not believed to be in danger at this time

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Eclectica Choir to perform on Mother’s Day

Members of the Eclectica Choir are turning the piano keys and practising… Continue reading

Last year was exceptional

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Amazing race with lions coming to town

‘It’s gonna be an amazing day’

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Breast milk bank keeps B.C. babies healthy

One mother describes why she donates to the bank and why it’s important

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

Most Read

  • Eclectica Choir to perform on Mother’s Day

    Members of the Eclectica Choir are turning the piano keys and practising…