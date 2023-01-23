Eclectica Choir looking for members

Margot Shaw is one of four conductors for 100 Mile House’s Eclectica Choir. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Eclectica Choir is looking for new voices.

Margot Shaw, planning team chair and managing music director, said they are hoping to get as many as 50 people in the choir. Thirty-seven singers joined the choir last fall and most intend to come back, Shaw said, while she hopes some of the area’s new residents will also get involved.

The choir has four different conductors this year – their biggest team yet. They include herself, Jasmine O’Leary, Marlene Funk and Barb Hooper.

“We live up to our name in every sense of the word,” she said, referring to the eclectic team. “We have four people conducting so there will be a large variety of different styles of conducting and choral music.”

Practices will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 100 Mile United Church on Dogwood Avenue. During the first three practices, Shaw said they welcome walk-in registration to anyone willing to sing. No prior experience is necessary.

“When I started, I personally hadn’t sung since high school, so that was close to 30 years,” Shaw said. “We have really strong sections that are great at bringing newcomers in and helping them learn the parts and the music.”

The choir plans to perform during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts in April as well as more events throughout the year.

“We’ve already booked Martin Exeter Hall for May 13 for an evening performance, so we’re very excited about that,” Shaw said. “It’s always more fun to work towards something.”

Proceeds from their concerts will be donated to local community groups.

Shaw urges everyone to come out, noting music is a benefit to their mental and physical health.

“Everyone was just so happy to be back and singing, it’s the best night of the week.”



