Members of the Eclectica Community Choir perform Singing in the Rain during the spring concert last year on May 13 at Martin Exeter Hall. File photo.

Eclectic Community Choir back for spring concert

We’re back!

We are calling this spring’s concert Mountain, Sea and Sky, the title of one of our selections. We will be performing at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 in Martin Exeter Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The accomplished, local bluegrass band, Front Porch, will open with music between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the evening will go to the 100 Mile House Hospital Auxiliary and the Mill Site Lodge/Fischer Place Auxiliary to purchase specialized equipment not funded by other sources.

We especially want to thank Sunrise Ford for its donation this year covering the rental of Martin Exeter Hall.

As you know Eclectica Choir is a true community choral group. We currently enjoy the participation of approximately 50 members, ranging in age from 13 to 81, with a full complement of soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices.

We depend on, and welcome, community participation. Our membership is open to anyone wishing to sing with us.

Barbara Hooper continues as our lead director and Melissa Hermiston is our assistant director. We are blessed that Donna Forward continues as our very gifted accompanist on piano.

In keeping with our choir name, our program on May 11 will entail an entertaining, varied selection of choral pieces, accompanied also by several ensemble pieces performed by our choir members. In our ongoing devotion to diversity, our audience will again find that we have a mix of music in language and culture.

Our selection includes the lovely, nuanced Three Japanese Poems (music by Ruth Morris Gray), a moving testament to the beauty and power residing in weather and seasons across the year.

Field Behind the Plow (Stan Rogers), a quietly stirring evocation of life lived precariously on the edge in farming and ranching, will be accompanied by several stringed instruments, including guitar, mandolin, stand-up bass, fiddle and banjo.

We will also be singing Twenty Three Camels (Coughlin and Nickel), a raucous musical-recall of life on the gold rush trail amid an episode of a less than successful effort to include camels in the labour force.

Immigrant Son (Estanislau Gubiotti) captures the essence of the age-old story of human migration in its embodiment of hope for a new life, and the losses that may accompany it.

We are also gladdened to sing Every Time I Feel the Spirit (William Dawson), a rousing African American song.

This is but a taste of what the evening will hold as we look forward to sharing our passion for singing, and the pleasure it evokes, with our community here in 100 Mile House.

RELATED: Eclectica to be part of Parade of Choirs

Previous story
“Oona River Poems” captures northwest B.C.’s landscapes

Just Posted

Woman passes away behind the wheel north of Lac la Hache

Initial report was that an older female had driven into the side of a hill and was non-responsive.

Cariboo Women’s Fair returns with new organizer

The sixth annual event will take place on May 3 and 4 at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

Hundreds of 100 Mile students and teachers cleaned streets for Earth Day

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School had over 400 students picking up litter around the village

Significant damage at Child & Family Services after April 22 collision

100 Mile House RCMP believe they have located the vehicle involved, are working to locate the driver

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

Haida youth travels to New York for UN forum on Indigenous issues

Aayaad Edenshaw presented her speech in Xaad Kil, Masset dialect of the Haida language

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Judge rejects hunter’s bid to get back a sheep shot in northern B.C.

Despite expert testimony, judgement says ram probably underage

Ministry announces highway road work planned for this spring

Drivers should expect delays to last into the summer

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Most Read