Easy Vancouver plays Forest Grove Community Hall

East Vancouver based musician Anastasia Schelchtleitner, known as Nasti Weather, stopped in Forest Grove to play a show at the Forest Grove Community Hall during her A Longing Wayside tour.

Nasti Weather is a folk, banjo playing, singer and songwriter.

As a creative collaborator, Nasti Weather has drawn up “The False Predictions” for her tour – an ever changing cast including some of British Columbia’s prolific folk musicians.

The Forest Grove show, included Danny Bell, an accordion-based singer from Prince George, BC.

The tour runs from March 8 to 31, performing in places such as Williams Lake, Quesnel, Wells and Prince George.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

