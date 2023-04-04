“Reflections of Easter” by Cindy Schoenit.

Easter Art Walk on at Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship

Works by 20 artists featured at the church in the week before Easter

As Easter approaches, the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship is inviting the community to experience the Easter Impressions Art Walk.

Made up of the works of 20 local artists and members of the congregation, this art show depicts several scenes from the Easter story and Jesus’ life. CCLF pastor Rick Barker said he got the idea for the show while driving up from the coast.

“I know we have a lot of artists (in our church) and I just wanted to create an opportunity for them to do some Easter Impressions,” Barker said. “There’s the Biblical week of Palm Sunday through to Easter Sunday and there’s a lot that happens in that week.”

Barker said that his congregation took the idea and ran with it. He was surprised by how many pieces were submitted, and quickly decided to put them together in a show.

The goal of the art walk, Barker said, is to provide people a place where they can quietly observe the art and think about what the true meaning of Easter is. The art on display includes photography, paintings, quilting, felting and woodwork pieces.

“It might take an hour to walk through, meditate and reflect on the many pieces of artwork that have come in,” Barker said. “We’re also highlighting Passover, because that’s when it all took place, and there is deep spiritual meaning in both the event of Exodus as well as the Gospels and subsequent birth of Christianity.”

The CCLF made it free for the public to access starting Monday, April 3 until Good Friday on April 7. The church will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday. On Friday it will go from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Barker said the art walk will be wheelchair accessible, and invites everyone to attend.

“If you’re familiar with the Easter Story it will highlight it again for you. If you’re not familiar with the Biblical Easter Story it may give you some new things to think about so you go a little deeper in your own journey of faith,” Barker said.

For more information, Barker encourages the public to contact the CCLF office at 250 791 5532.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
100 Mile House

