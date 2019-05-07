Disney slates Fox films, ‘Avatar’ pushed another year

James Cameron’s long-delayed ‘Avatar 2’ will now open in theatres in December 2021

The long wait for more “Avatar” films will go on a little longer.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday laid out its plans for upcoming 20th Century Fox films. James Cameron’s long-delayed “Avatar 2” will now open in theatres in December 2021 instead of its most recent date of December 2020. The two subsequent “Avatar” sequels will move to 2023 and 2025, respectively.

READ MORE: New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

Disney said its next batch of “Star Wars” films will begin arriving in theatres in 2022, and then in 2024 and 2026.

A number of Fox films were delayed. “Ad Astra,” with Brad Pitt, has been pushed to September. “The New Mutants” was pushed from this summer to April next year.

Steve Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will open in December next year.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Award offered, then rescinded for ‘American Pie’ singer

Just Posted

Three Interior universities team up to protect B.C.’s forested watersheds

Interior university coalition funds disaster prevention research initiatives

Woman wants to reconnect with adopted son believed to be in 100 Mile

“I just want to say that I’m sorry to him,” said former Williams Lake resident Amanda Marty

Pedestrian hit on busy intersection in downtown 100 Mile House

RCMP, ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue all at the scene

Diaries of a city kid: A series of firsts

You know the saying there is a first for everything? Well, in… Continue reading

Wildfire risk reduction grants benefit Cariboo region

Mitigating wildfire threats is a shared responsibility of the provincial government

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Speed cameras to target leadfoots at 35 B.C. intersections

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Most Read