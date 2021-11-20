Crafters show off wares at Christmas Bazaar

Pottery of all shapes and kinds are currently on sale at Parkside Gallery’s Christmas Bazaar. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Parkside Gallery’s Christmas Bazaar is a one-stop-shop for crafty Christmas gifts.

Organized by gift shop manager Claudia Ring, the bazaar features the work of over 20 local crafters and artists of all stripes. Ring said this is the 13th year the gallery has hosted the bazaar, which runs from Nov. 12 until Christmas Eve.

“Something you buy at Parkside is far more valuable than something you buy at Walmart or a big department store. You’re supporting local artists and local craft makers,” Ring said.

Besides paintings by local artists such as Neil Pinkett and Bobbie Crane, the gallery also features crafts from various artisans, including woodworkers, potters, card makers and jewellers. Ring said the wooden bowls made by Mark Larsen particularly stand out to her. At the gallery’s earlier Wood Works show, Larsen’s bowls proved popular and Ring said it’s likely because of their unique look.

To coincide with the Storywalk, the bazaar this year is also selling several books by local author Kathleen Cook Waldron.

“I love seeing how all the artists have improved their craftmanship and produced more, it’s been a good year,” Ring said.

Even though it’s only been open a few days, the bazaar is attracting interest. A couple from the coast purchased two of Pinkett’s paintings.

The Christmas Bazaar’s inventory will continue to grow and change as the weeks go on and more artists bring in their work. Ring encourages the community to come out and shop locally.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

A birdhouse on sale at the Christmas Bazaar at Parkside Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Claudia Ring, the organizer of Parkside Gallery’s Christmas Bazaar, said the wooden bowls created by Mark Larsen are some of her favourite pieces on sale this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lone Trek by Penny Bailey.

Winter Raven by Neil Pinkett.

Dawn Miller considers where to hang paintings for Parkside Gallery’s Christmas Bazaar. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Dawn Miller (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)