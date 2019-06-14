“Using the art crawl booklet, art walkers can discover the arts and culture in the Cariboo by visiting the many businesses that are hosting the artist’s work through various visual mediums,” said Bobbie Crane, who began planning the event a year ago and will also be displaying her work at Western Financial. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Community-wide Art Crawl celebrates art and culture in the South Cariboo

The self-guided Art Crawl will run from June 21 - July 1

Local businesses and artists are coming together for a first-of-its-kind self-guided art crawl in 100 Mile House.

The crawl is an 11-day self-guided tour throughout the community, where residents will visit the designated businesses that are displaying the selected artists’ work.

“Using the art crawl booklet, art walkers can discover the arts and culture in the Cariboo by visiting the many businesses that are hosting the artist’s work through various visual mediums,” said Bobbie Crane, who began planning the event a year ago and will also be displaying her work at Western Financial.

The art crawl will be kicking off on National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21) and end on Canada Day (July 1). The opening ceremony is taking place at the Parkside Art Gallery is set to include a drumming ceremony by Mike and Trish Archie – followed by speeches by MLA Donna Barnett, Mayor Mitch Campsall, Art Council co-chair Gordon Hoglund and Stemete7uw’i co-ordinator Rob Diether.

Throughout the afternoon, art walkers can enjoy Wayne Larsen, as he paints alongside other contributing artists such as the Spinners and Weavers Guild. The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre will be providing lunch at the centre by donation.

On Saturday (June 22) the More Than Wood Art Gallery will be hosting an open house. Art walkers can meet the artists, see demonstrations and there will be art activities for kids to enjoy.

Crane said the event was made possible after the 100 Mile and District Arts Council applied and received a grant through the Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture 2018 Pilot Program.

“We didn’t have enough time to get it off the ground then (last year) but we also wanted to kick it off on National Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate the Indigenous community,” said Crane. “This gave us a year to put the proposal in place, talk to the different entities and see if we could get the event off of the ground.”

The project’s intent is to support all arts and cultural events with a focus on communities that have experienced hardships and other challenges.

The grant gives these communities a chance to benefit from arts and culture through promoting resilience, connection and healing.

Crane says 100 Mile had met the criteria for this grant after the 2017 wildfire season and the art council’s partnership with the local indigenous community – Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre.

“You had to be a not-for-profit organization and also partner with the indigenous community,” she said. “We had to have a project on the table (before applying for the grant). At that point, it was the Art Crawl, but it wasn’t much more than a thought when I filled out the grant.”

After a year of planning and support from the 100 Mile Lion’s club, the art council has been able to achieve their goal.

“We have accomplished getting the 24 businesses and 25 artists,” said Crane. “We matched the artists up with the businesses as best as we could. All of the businesses are very diverse here. Over the next week, artists will get together with the business owners and collaborate for their displays.”

The Art Crawl Program can be picked up at the Visitors Centre, Parkside Art Gallary, the More Than Wood Art Gallary and the 100 Mile Free Press office.

(When referring to the map in the Art Crawl booklet, Business 17. Cariboo Geographic Systems is located on Cariboo Highway 97, directly across from the Chevron gas station and next door to P. Bass Fish and Chips.)

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Just Posted

100 Mile House District Council initiates Community Transition support after Norbord announcement

‘We are going to do everything we can to make sure 100 Mile House is resilient as a community’

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal against Taseko permit near Williams Lake

On June 13, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear… Continue reading

Community-wide Art Crawl celebrates art and culture in the South Cariboo

The self-guided Art Crawl will run from June 21 - July 1

108 Mile’s Annual Pig Roast sees a good turnout

Over $4000 raised at third Annual Pig Roast

Keeping Shuswap alive in 100 Mile House

Efforts to keep the Shuswap language alive have been ongoing in 100… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Most Read