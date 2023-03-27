The poster for Jess Thomas’ upcoming show Spring Dance with Live Band. (Photo submitted)

The poster for Jess Thomas’ upcoming show Spring Dance with Live Band. (Photo submitted)

Community invited to dance the night away

Jess Thomas is bringing partner dancing back to 100 Mile House

Jess Thomas is well on her way to rekindling the South Cariboo’s love of dancing.

Thomas has spent the last two years running dance classes and small events throughout the community. This January she set up her own studio, Revelry Art & Dance, at 869 Alder Ave in 100 Mile House, where she is teaching line and swing dancing.

Now Thomas is preparing to invite the community to 100 Mile House’s first Swing Dance, with a live band, on Friday, April 14 at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

“I want to pack the place. I want the whole dance floor full,” Thomas said. “It feels like my mission is to fill dance floors at weddings, rodeos and dances.”

The dance will feature performances by the Cariboo Gold Band from Williams Lake, the 100 Mile Community Band and local musician Ingrid Mapson. The dance runs from 7 to 10 p.m. with tickets going for $25 online at revelryarts.ca or $30 at the door. At the start of the evening, Thomas will be offering a beginner’s lesson in swing dancing for any who wants to learn.

Thomas said she is excited to be organizing such a big event on her own, which she hopes is a sign of things to come. Using the proceeds from the dance she plans to organize more community dances in the future for everyone to enjoy.

“I’ll be able to put on more dance classes and get more bands,” Thomas said. “I want to bring partner dance back to the Cariboo because I know it was such a huge part of life here. People used to jive, polka and waltz, but a lot of people in my generation have lost that. It wasn’t passed between generations.

“I want to bring that back because it’s really social, and post-pandemic I think we’re really needing that. And with new people coming to the Cariboo, that will be a social way to integrate into the community.”

In the weeks leading up to the show, Thomas said she’ll be teaching nine couples how to swing dance. Since taking up the dance herself in 2011 she has been hooked on its energetic and social nature. Now that she has her own studio space to teach in, she said her classes will be even better.

“It just feels like I finally have a platform to really offer what I want to offer,” Thomas said. “The vibe is different with my own space. I can hang lights, make it really nice and inviting, whereas before I didn’t have as much control over how it felt to be there.”

Thomas said she plans to offer more dance classes in the coming months, and invites anyone interested in taking a lesson to reach out to her. In addition to full classes, she also offers private tutoring if that makes an individual more comfortable. No partners are necessary, and singles are welcome, she added.

“The thing I want to do most in this world is help facilitate creative expression and give people freedom. Swing dancing is very playful and creative and fun,” Thomas said. “I really can’t wait to have more people to dance with.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cod Gone Wild sure to delight 100 Mile audiences

Just Posted

Julie Gilmore, coordinator of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre is looking forward to a good year for tourism. Gilmore was headed to the BC Outdoor Shown in Chilliwack over the weekend to promote 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Visitor Centre interior getting face lift

A loader stored inside Maple Park Mall was not spared the vandals' attack. (Secure Property Watch photo)
Vandals causes thousands in damage at Maple Park Mall in Quesnel

Jess Thomas is eager to share her love of swing dancing with the community and plans to host a Swing Dance with Live Band on Friday, April 14. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Community invited to dance the night away

RONA won the Oldtimers Hockey Association league championship the weekend of March 11 in Lac La Hache. (Photo submitted)
Team RONA wins Oldtimers Hockey League championship